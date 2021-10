SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — One fast moving storm leaves the area and another is right on its heels, and possibly a bigger system is headed for Lake Tahoe this weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement that calls for mountain snow and gusty winds to return late Tuesday into Wednesday as the active weather pattern continues this week. The service said more impactful storms are forecast to move through the region Friday through the weekend that have potential for strong winds, soaking rains and heavy mountain snow.

