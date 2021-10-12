Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 4,456 new cases, 202 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Tuesday, Oct. 12, the state is reporting a total of 1,474,273 (+4,456) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 75,904 (+323) hospitalizations and 9,711 (+31) ICU admissions. A total of 6,375,977 Ohioans — 54.55% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 4,714 from the previous day.