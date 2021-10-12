Saints Sign K Brian Johnson Off Bears’ Practice Squad

Following Cody Parkey‘s injury, the Saints will have a third kicker in three games. Brian Johnson looks set to succeed Aldrick Rosas and Parkey. The Saints are signing Johnson off the Bears’ practice squad, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport (on Twitter). The team expressed interest in Ravens practice squad kicker Jake Verity, per NewOrleans.football’s Nick Underhill, but a Verity injury led the team to go with Johnson (Twitter link).