Tiger Talk: An early look at Mizzou vs. Texas A&M

By Dave Matter
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week ago, Texas A&M was the Southeastern Conference’s most disappointing team. Now, the No. 21 Aggies (4-2, 1-2 SEC) have the most impressive win in the conference, perhaps the country. After a shaky comeback win over Colorado and back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State, Texas A&M toppled No. 1 Alabama 41-38 on Saturday, snapping the Tide’s 19-game winning streak. The Aggies, now in year four under Jimbo Fisher (30-12 at A&M), join Alabama and Auburn as the only programs since 2000 with three or more wins over the country’s No. 1-ranked team. Last season, Texas A&M made a strong case to crack the College Football Playoff, going 8-1 during the regular season with the lone loss coming at Alabama. The Aggies came into 2021 seen as Alabama’s top challenger in the SEC West, but Fisher lost starting quarterback Haynes King against Colorado, and from there the Aggies struggled to rediscover their offense — until Saturday. The 18-point underdogs stunned the Tide behind former backup QB Zach Calzada and A&M’s suddenly resurgent defense.

