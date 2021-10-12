Alabama NewsCenter — Three Bronze Valley companies receive investments from Google Black Founders Fund
Bronze Valley is a nonprofit, early-stage venture investment platform that supports high-growth, innovation and technology-enabled companies created by diverse, underrepresented and underestimated founders. Launched in 2017 with support from Alabama Power, the organization is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). To date, Bronze Valley’s investment portfolio consists of 12 companies.www.alabamawx.com
Comments / 0