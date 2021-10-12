CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama NewsCenter — Three Bronze Valley companies receive investments from Google Black Founders Fund

By Alabama News Center
alabamawx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBronze Valley is a nonprofit, early-stage venture investment platform that supports high-growth, innovation and technology-enabled companies created by diverse, underrepresented and underestimated founders. Launched in 2017 with support from Alabama Power, the organization is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). To date, Bronze Valley’s investment portfolio consists of 12 companies.

www.alabamawx.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

New fund Capitalize VC wants to invest $10M in Black and Latino founders

There's a new fund in Chicago that wants to support more founders of color in the city and across the U.S. Capitalize VC announced its launch this week, with plans to raise $10 million for its initial fund. Its goal is to invest in early-stage technology companies and lifestyle brands led by Black and Latino founders, with plans to back around 40 startups from this first fund. Its average check size will be between $100,000 and $200,000.
ECONOMY
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa startup founder receives grant from Black entrepreneurship event

Tampa entrepreneur Imani Lee of startup Black Stock Footage was one of only a handful of entrepreneurs who received a grant for their innovative businesses. The virtual Black Entrepreneurs Day event, held Oct. 14, was presented by Chase for Business and curated and hosted by Daymond John, the founder and CEO of clothing brand FUBU and co-star of ABC’s show Shark Tank.
TAMPA, FL
channele2e.com

MSP eGroup Receives PE Investment From Evolute and Hunt Technology Ventures

Private equity firm Evolute, along with Hunt Technology Ventures, has invested in cloud-centric MSP eGroup. The exact amount of the investment was not disclosed, though eGroup calls the amount “substantial.”. Founded in 1999, eGroup is a Microsoft partner with seven Microsoft Gold competencies including Gold Cloud Platform (Microsoft Azure) and...
BUSINESS
clayandmilk.com

Salin 247 receives $50K investment from Ag Startup Engine

Ames startup Salin 247 has received an initial $50,000 investment from Ag Startup Engine. Founded by Dave Krog and Saeed Arabj, Salin 247 is developing small-scale, light-weight, electric-powered, autonomous farm equipment used for growing crops. “We want to help growers improve the health of their soils and increase the profitability...
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Local
Alabama Business
Bham Now

Google’s Black Founders Fund has a new member—discover Acclinate

Acclinate, headquartered right here in Birmingham, is one of the 2021 cohort members of Google’s Black Founders Fund. The startup is working to make medical research and development more inclusive than ever before. Bonus? They’re in good company—two more Birmingham startups made the cut, too. Read on for the full scoop.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Business Journal

Bronze Valley Accelerator names fall program participants

The newest cohort has been selected for this fall's Bronze Valley Accelerator Program. The accelerator has selected five companies from across the country representing a wide range of industries. This is the fourth class of the seven-week Bronze Valley Accelerator, and the program will focus on supporting female entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs of color using the gBETA model from accelerator organizer gener8tor.
BUSINESS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Concordance Receives $1 Million Funding Pledge from The Centene Charitable Foundation

Concordance announced a significant pledge from early investor, the Centene Charitable Foundation, to Concordance’s First Chance campaign. This generous gift brings The Centene Charitable Foundation’s total investment in Concordance to over $4.5 million over the last five years. The First Chance campaign is a $50 million national fundraising initiative to scale the Concordance Re-Entry Model to 11 new U.S. cities by 2025 and double the number of participants served in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thedailytexan.com

UT cellular network startup receives large investment to expand company

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the September 27 flipbook. A UT-born private cellular network company announced Sept. 9 that it received a $20 million investment to expand its company. Hardik Jain, co-founder and chief technology officer of GenXComm Inc., began private cellular research at the University...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Power#Google Cloud#Racial Injustice#Cdfi#Acclinate#Lillii Rnb#Google Org#Mixtroz Co
martechseries.com

Alida Announces $20 Million Equity Investment from Round13 Growth Fund

The investment will accelerate Alida’s aggressive growth strategy and innovation agenda. Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), announced the closing of a new $20 million Series D funding round by Round13 Growth Fund, a highly-respected, late-stage growth equity investment fund, part of the Round13 Capital family of funds. The funding round will accelerate Alida’s global growth trajectory and build on the company’s product roadmap to deliver transformative SaaS solutions in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) industry. Sanjiv Samant, Managing Partner of Round13 Capital will be joining Alida’s Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Vuori Receives $400 Million Investment and $4B Valuation from SoftBank Vision Fund 2

ENCINITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021-- Today, Southern California-inspired activewear brand Vuori announces a $400 million investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 at a valuation of $4 billion USD, marking one of the largest investments in a private apparel company. The investment underscores excitement in the surging brand, known for its performance clothing that is built to move in yet styled for everyday life, as it sets sights on the international market.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Google
The Motley Fool

Why Vinco Ventures Stock Just Fell 13%

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday, with the stock dropping 13% by 1 p.m. EDT. The tech-focused acquisitions specialist announced a surprise management shake-up. So what. The company has appointed a new CEO and CFO, with Lisa King now stepping into the top management position....
STOCKS
CMSWire

Data Infrastructure Company, mParticle Receives $150 Million in Series E Funding

Customer data infrastructure company mParticle announced $150 million raised in series E funding this week. Led by Permira's growth fund — which backs a number of leading tech-enabled and digital businesses. The funding is set to support mParticle's continued expansion globally, along with significant research and development investment — as demand for customer data infrastructure continues to rise.
BUSINESS
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

As Southern Workers Quit in Record Number, Restaurants Struggle to Meet Demands

Southerners are putting their bosses on notice — two weeks notice, specifically. About 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, the highest number on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ records, and more than 40% of those resignations came from Southern states. Some have left due to the delta variant of the coronavirus. Rising wages have led some businesses to steal workers away. And pandemic-caused burnout has led to people deciding some jobs just aren’t worth the stress.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Worcester Business Journal

Natick biotech receives $30M in funding from Hong Kong firm

Natick cancer treatment company Affylmmune Therapeutics, Inc. announced Thursday it has closed a $30-million Series A+ funding by ORI Capital Limited to advance a cancer treatment study. The funding will advance the Phase 1 study of AIC1000, a treatment for anaplastic thyroid cancer. AffyImmune plans to double its headcount over...
NATICK, MA
mobihealthnews.com

How retail giant Walmart plans to disrupt the healthcare industry

Big retail is positioned to shake up the healthcare industry. With more than 200 million weekly customers, Walmart may have the reach to do just that. Walmart’s interest in healthcare isn’t anything new. “Walmart believes we have a right to make healthcare disrupted. We are doing that by providing all...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy