Alabama NewsCenter — Three Bronze Valley companies receive investments from Google Black Founders Fund

There's a new fund in Chicago that wants to support more founders of color in the city and across the U.S. Capitalize VC announced its launch this week, with plans to raise $10 million for its initial fund. Its goal is to invest in early-stage technology companies and lifestyle brands led by Black and Latino founders, with plans to back around 40 startups from this first fund. Its average check size will be between $100,000 and $200,000.

ECONOMY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO