OJH Volleyball at LC-M 10/11/21

By Staff Report
therecordlive.com
 8 days ago

Monday, our Lady Bobcats traveled to Little Cypress to take on the Lady Cubs. We had a phenomenal fanbase and appreciate all the encouragement brought by our Bobcat Family! The 7th-grade B-team started off the night with Jaelyn Leibold dominating the service line, delivering nine straight points to put the Cubs on their heels. Our Bobcats kept the pressure on them with the help of Kyleigh Sowell, who had great attacks, as well. Lainey Maricle, with her serves and successful back row attacks, proved to be too much for the Cubs to handle. The first win of the night was taken in just two sets!

