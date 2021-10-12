Converse Gears Up for the Cold with a Pair of Winterized Suede Chuck 70s
When accounting for their origin story, Converse’s Chuck 70 is one of the more emblematic silhouettes in all sneakers, and there are no two ways around that. Well, the Nike subsidiary is deciding to turn them on their heads a bit, with an entirely new spin on the shoe that is built to withstand the coldest terrain. The new pair is called the Climate Escapism and is available in a couplet of colorways.hiconsumption.com
