Converse Gears Up for the Cold with a Pair of Winterized Suede Chuck 70s

When searching for the perfect everyday watch or GADA (Go Anywhere, Do Anything) watch, there are several factors one needs to consider. The watch has to be able to withstand whatever action your day entails (including resistance to scratches and water), it has to be reliable, and it has to have attractive and versatile styling that works in a variety of situations. The new Luminox Atacama Field Automatic in Navy Blue checks all of these boxes and looks darn good doing it.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO