CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Arrived! NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope that can unlock some of the universe's greatest secrets comes on shore in French Guiana after 16-day sea journey

By Chris Ciaccia For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

After several delays and cost overruns, the James Webb Space Telescope is almost ready to go into space.

The $10 billion telescope, the successor to the Hubble, arrived in French Guiana on Tuesday, following a 16-day sea voyage onboard the MN Colibri.

The 1,500 mile trip saw the telescope leave Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach in California on September 26, enter the Panama Canal on October 5, before making its way to Port de Pariacabo, French Guiana.

After it's unloaded from the cargo ship, it will be driven to its launch site in Kourou, French Guiana, where it will undergo two months of preparations before it is launched into space on an Ariane 5 rocket on December 18.

Scroll down for videos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EeHEW_0cPAX06e00
The $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is almost ready to go into orbit, having arrived in South America
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3uQQ_0cPAX06e00
The $10 billion telescope, the successor to the Hubble, arrived in French Guiana on Tuesday, following a 16-day sea voyage onboard the MN Colibri (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y52dQ_0cPAX06e00
The 1,500 mile trip saw the telescope leave Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach on September 26, enter the Panama Canal on October 5, before making its way to Port de Pariacabo, French Guiana

The JWST is a joint project between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian space agency, CSA.

It will allow astronomers to look further back into the history of the universe than ever.

'The James Webb Space Telescope is a colossal achievement, built to transform our view of the universe and deliver amazing science,' said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a statement.

'Webb will look back over 13 billion years to the light created just after the big bang, with the power to show humanity the farthest reaches of space that we have ever seen. We are now very close to unlocking mysteries of the cosmos, thanks to the skills and expertise of our phenomenal team.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ba620_0cPAX06e00
By looking back more than 13 billion years, astronomers hope the JWST will be able detect the light from some of the first stars in the universe

In June, a NASA spokesman told DailyMail.com that a launch would happen 'no earlier than October 31.'

By looking back more than 13 billion years, astronomers hope the JWST will be able detect the light from some of the first stars in the universe, which is widely assumed to be approximately 13.8 billion years old.

Though it's often billed as a successor to the Hubble, Marcia Rieke, a Regents Professor of Astronomy at the University of Arizona's Steward Observatory, believes it is an 'entirely new and different beast.'

'The Hubble and Spitzer Space Telescopes revolutionized our understanding of the cosmos,' she said in a separate statement.

'But with Webb, we'll be able to probe galaxies much closer to the Big Bang than ever before.'

The telescope will observe the Universe in the near-infrared and mid-infrared – at wavelengths longer than visible light.

To do so, it carries a suite of state-of-the-art cameras, spectrographs and coronagraphs.

It has the largest astronomical mirror ever sent into space, a 21ft 4 inch behemoth.

The mirror is protected by a five-layer sunshield, which NASA previously said is 'designed to keep Webb's mirrors and scientific instruments cold by blocking infrared light from the Earth, Moon and Sun.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxhVB_0cPAX06e00
It has the largest astronomical mirror ever sent into space, a 21ft 4 inch behemoth

The telescope is currently in a folded state and engineers will want to make sure that it was not damaged in transit.

'We don't have the equipment to do any of the deployments here so we'll be restricted just to switch-on and electrical checks to see that everything is OK,' ESA project manager Peter Rumler told BBC News.

Engineers started their assembly on the telescope in 2013 at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dq9Sn_0cPAX06e00
NASA recently unfolded the giant mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope 'like a piece of origami artwork' one last time ahead of its launch later this year

In 2017, it was shipped to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston for cryogenic testing and a year later, it was shipped to California's Space Park, undergoing three years of testing.

After the telescope is removed from the shipping container and the final checks on its condition are run, it will be configured for flight and then mounted on top of the Ariane 5 rocket, before being enclosed for launch.

'Now that Webb has arrived in Kourou, we're getting it ready for launch in December – and then we will watch in suspense over the next few weeks and months as we launch and ready the largest space telescope ever built,' Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQlwZ_0cPAX06e00
When the telescope its final location in orbit, 'one million miles from Earth,' according to NASA program director Greg Robinson, it will be the largest and most powerful telescope ever sent to the space

The Ariane 5 rocket will deliver the telescope directly into a precision transfer orbit towards its destination, the second Lagrange point (L2).

A Lagrange point sits between two large orbiting bodies, in this case the Sun and Earth and L2 sits in the centre of the two bodies.

After separation from the launcher, Webb will continue its four-week long journey to L2 alone, before becoming established and beginning observations.

L2 is four times farther away than the moon at about 932,000 miles (1.5 million km) from Earth in the direction away from the sun.

When it reaches its final location in orbit, 'one million miles from Earth,' according to NASA program director Greg Robinson, it will be the largest and most powerful telescope ever sent to the space.

INSTRUMENTS ON THE JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE

NIRCam (Near InfraRed Camera) an infrared imager from the edge of the visible through the near infrared

NIRSpec (Near InfraRed Spectrograph) will also perform spectroscopy over the same wavelength range.

MIRI (Mid-InfraRed Instrument) will measure the mid-to-long-infrared wavelength range from 5 to 27 micrometers.

FGS/NIRISS (Fine Guidance Sensor and Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph), is used to stabilize the line-of-sight of the observatory during science observations.

'We are very excited to finally send the world's next great observatory into deep space,' Robinson said.

Webb will 'capture stunning images of the first galaxies in the early universe that are certain to transform our understanding of our place in the cosmos,' Robinson added.

In July, NASA said the JWST would study a planetary system 63-light years from Earth, known as Beta Pictoris.

The next milestone ahead of the expected December 18 launch is another launch by an Ariane 5 rocket on October 22, Rumler told the BBC.

If that were delayed, it could push back the launch of the JWST, which has been pushed back multiple times, including for reasons related to the Ariane 5 rocket.

Such delays are typical for NASA in a complicated launch where everything must go just right. But it's a disappointment for the agency, nonetheless, which originally sought to send the telescope into space as early as 2007.

Construction on the telescope started 25 years ago, in 1996, with a $500 million budget and proposed 2007 launch.

Since then, constant set backs, production issues and later issues pairing the folding observatory with Ariane 5, led to a spike in the budget and late launch.

In July 2020, the launch of the telescope was pushed back to October 31, 2021 from March 2021, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was initially scheduled to launch as early as 2007, however the telescope has faced a number of delays in recent years.

Some of the delays have been technical issues, which have raised the price of the telescope from the initial estimate of $1.6 billion to the $10 billion it currently costs.

It will offer unprecedented insight into the atmospheric composition of gas dwarf planets.

The massive telescope will be used to look back to the first galaxies born in the early universe more than 13.5 billion years ago.

It will observe the sources of stars, exoplanets, as well as the moons and planets in the solar system.

In doing so, it will use the most advanced technologies to make observations including infrared light, learning about atmospheres of target worlds that have entirely different chemistry from Earth.

Earlier this year, researchers at The Ohio State University said the telescope could detect a signature of life on other planets in as little as 60 hours and may do so by 2026.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIaFm_0cPAX06e00
Researchers believe the James Webb Telescope could prove the existence of life on another planet could be proved as early as 2026

JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE: THE NEXT BIG ORBITAL OBSERVATORY DEPLOYED TO SEARCH FOR ALIEN LIFE

NASA and partners plan to launch their next major space telescope later this year and it will serve as the natural successor to Hubble.

Primarily an infrared telescope, it will have a wider spectrum view than Hubble and operate further out from the Earth, in a solar orbit, rather than an Earth orbit.

Research by Ohio State University claims that within five years of it coming online, James Webb will have found signs of alien life on a distant world.

Graduate student Caprice Phillips calculated that it could feasibly detect ammonia created by living creatures around gas dwarf planets after just a few orbits.

The James Webb telescope has been described as a 'time machine' that could help unravel the secrets of our universe.

The telescope will be used to look back to the first galaxies born in the early universe more than 13.5 billion years ago.

It will also observe the sources of stars, exoplanets, and even the moons and planets of our solar system.

The James Webb Telescope and most of its instruments have an operating temperature of roughly 40 Kelvin.

This is about minus 387 Fahrenheit (minus 233 Celsius).

Officials from the space agencies responsible for the telescope say the cost may exceed the $8 billion (£5.6 billion) program cap set by Congress.

NASA has already poured $7 billion (£5 billion) into the telescope since it was first proposed as a replacement for the long-running Hubble space telescope.

When it is launched in 2021, it will be the world's biggest and most powerful telescope, capable of peering back 200 million years after the Big Bang.

James Webb is designed to last for five years but NASA hopes it will operate for a decade or more, although due to its distance from Earth it can't be easily repaired.

It is 66ft by 46ft and will operate at the Sun-Earth Lagrange point about 930,000 miles from the Earth - almost four times further out than the moon.

The telescope is set to launch on a European workhorse Ariane-5 rocket at the end of October 2021, with the first observations expected in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

All-sky camera captures swirling majesty of a purple aurora over Earth

Earlier this month, the sun spit out what the European Space Agency described as a "violent mass of fast-moving plasma" known as a coronal mass ejection. These CMEs can disrupt communications and GPS systems but can also deliver outstanding auroras on Earth. ESA has released an eye-catching video of one of the glowing lightshows that followed the Oct. 9 coronal mass ejection.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

The Earth Is Inside an Enormous Cosmic Tunnel, New Research Proposes

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In new research, scientists are proposing that Earth is situated within an enormous magnetized tunnel surrounding the entire solar system. As detailed in a new study accepted for publication at the Astrophysical Journal and uploaded to arXiv,...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

NASA unpacks its successor to Hubble: $10 BILLION James Webb Space Telescope will launch 930,000 miles into space this December where it will peer deeper into the cosmos than ever before

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been unpacked in French Guiana ahead of its launch this December. The highly-anticipated $10 billion (£7.2bn) observatory is a successor to Hubble, and will allow astronomers to peer deeper into the Universe than ever before. NASA confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: 'After...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Back to gravity: Russians talk about world's 1st space movie

A Russian actor and a film director who spent 12 days in orbit making the world’s first movie in space said Tuesday they were so thrilled with their experience on the International Space Station that they felt sorry to leave.Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko flew to the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft together with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov. After a stint on the station, they returned to Earth on Sunday with another veteran Russian cosmonaut, Oleg Novitskiy.Peresild and Klimenko filmed segments of a movie titled “Challenge,” in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Rivers on Saturn's moon Titan are deeper than first thought and they could provide a map for NASA's Dragonfly mission to determine whether the celestial satellite is ripe to host life

The rivers and tributaries on Saturn's moon Titan could help NASA's upcoming mission to the celestial satellite learn more about its geology and whether it's capable of supporting life, a new study suggests. Astronomers, led by those at Cornell University, looked at Titan's map of rivers and tributaries and determined...
ASTRONOMY
kzmu.org

Searching for Exoplanets with James Webb Space Telescope

Location: Star Hall 159 E. Center St. Space Is the Place! NASA Solar System Ambassador Crystal White and Grand County Public Library invite you to join an exciting discussion on the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the largest space telescope ever deployed (due to launch in December), the search for exoplanets and more. Free! Suitable for all ages!
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
ScienceAlert

Busted! Astronomers Confirm The Large Magellanic Cloud Totally Ate Another Galaxy

The Milky Way galaxy has a history of violence. Over the Universe's 13.8-billion-year lifespan, it has repeatedly collided with and subsumed multiple other galaxies – and it's not done. It's in the process of merging with smaller satellite galaxies even as you read these words: the Sagittarius Dwarf Spheroidal Galaxy, and the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds. But these satellite galaxies aren't innocents in the matter, oh no. A team of astronomers led by Alessio Mucciarelli of the University of Bologna in Italy has found evidence that the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) is also a cannibal, having merged with another galaxy at...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa releases incredible audio captured by its Perseverance rover on Mars

Nasa’s Perseverance rover has recorded five hours of sounds from Mars and scientists said it made them feel as if they were “right there on the surface.”The rover now has the unique distinction of becoming the first spacecraft to record the sounds of the Red Planet through dedicated microphones, according to a press release issued by the space agency on Monday.“Sound on Mars carries much farther than we thought. It shows you just how important it is to do field science,” said Nina Lanza, a SuperCam scientist working with mic data at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
heritagedaily.com

Map of Earth’s Asteroid and Meteor Impact Craters

Impact craters are caused when the planet is struck by solid objects travelling at high velocity, producing shock waves and the compression of material to form a circular crater. In impacts with large objects, material can be displaced and ejected to form a crater when significant volumes of excavated material...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Space Science#Space Observatory#French#The European Space Agency#Canadian#Csa#Jwst
CBS News

Giant planet discovered orbiting dead star may be a glimpse into our solar system's future

Astronomers have discovered a giant planet orbiting a dead star, which they say could resemble our solar system when the Sun dies out in approximately 5 billion years. Scientists discovered a Jupiter-like planet, which has a similar orbit as the Gas Giant, revolving around a dead star — or white dwarf — near the center of the Milky Way, according to a news release. The team also found the planet is 40 times more massive than Jupiter and the white dwarf is about 60% of the Sun's mass.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

NASA has selected new space telescope project to study Milky Way's evolution

NASA has picked a new telescope to head into space, where it will peer out in search of the most powerful light emissions made in the universe. Radio, visible light and X-rays are all part of the electromagnetic spectrum. These waves vary in intensity, with gamma rays being the most energetic. The most violent and powerful events in the universe, like supernovas and neutron star mergers, produce gamma-ray bursts.
ASTRONOMY
FOXBusiness

How NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope gave America eyes above the atmosphere

For ages, scientists, astronomers and human lifeforms alike have all begged to ask the big question: Are we alone in the Universe?. But exploring outer space from the ground didn’t help with an answer until the construction of the Hubble Space Telescope took the quest above our atmosphere. Former Lockheed...
ASTRONOMY
BBC

$10bn James Webb Space Telescope unpacked in Kourou

Engineers have unboxed the James Webb Space Telescope in French Guiana and will now prepare it for launch. The $10bn successor to the Hubble observatory arrived at Europe's Kourou spaceport five days ago after being shipped from the US. It's now been relieved of its transport container and raised into...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CBS LA

NASA Rover Records Sounds From Mars

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The NASA Perseverance Rover has recorded over five hours of audio from Mars thanks to a set of microphones attached to the rover. Scientists out of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) were among the first to listen to the audio. Included in the audio, which you can listen to here, are the sounds of the rover wheels crunching on Mars’ surface, gusts of wind and the spacecraft motors whirring as it moves its arm. The Perseverance is not the first spacecraft to record audio from space, but it is the first to record audio from Mars. This audio data helps...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China says moon rocks offer new clues to volcanic activity

Moon rocks brought back to Earth by a Chinese robotic spacecraft last year have provided new insights into ancient lunar volcanic activity, a researcher said Tuesday.Li Xianhua said an analysis of the samples revealed new information about the moon’s chemical composition and the way heat affected its development. Li said the samples indicate volcanic activity was still occurring on the moon as recently as 2 billion years ago, compared to previous estimates that such activity halted between 2.8 billion and 3 billion years ago.“Volcanic activities are a very important thing on the moon. They show the vitality inside the...
ASTRONOMY
AL.com

Resignation follows NASA rejection of James Webb Space Telescope renaming

A NASA adviser has resigned after the space agency denied their request to rename the James Webb Space Telescope. Lucianne Walkowick, a member of NASA’s Astrophysics Advisory Committee who identifies as non-binary, wrote in an open letter the agency’s handling of the matter “made a farce” of the committee and its work. Walkowick was one of more than a thousand people – including two professors at the University of Alabama – who signed a petition to rename the $10 billion space telescope over concerns regarding Webb’s tenure as U.S. Undersecretary of State during the dismissal of gay and lesbian federal employees in the 1940s and ‘50s. Webb served as NASA Secretary from February 1961 to October 1968 and is credited with being instrumental in the Apollo moon program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy