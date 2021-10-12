CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opry Entertainment announces first-ever Opry NextStage Live in Concert

By Buddy Iahn
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecial performances by Priscilla Block, Travis Denning, Parker McCollum, Niko Moon, Tenille Townes, Hailey Whitters & Lainey Wilson. Opry Entertainment Group has announced its first-ever Opry NextStage Live In Concert, a Grand Ole Opry-style show that will showcase some of country music’s top rising stars who have been a part of the Opry NextStage artist development program. ACM Award winner and 2019 NextStage artist Tenille Townes will host the event.

