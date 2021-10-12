Opry Entertainment announces first-ever Opry NextStage Live in Concert

Some of the greatest women in country music history only have to go by their first name. Patsy, Loretta, Barbara, Dolly — and the same goes for Reba. Over the years, Reba McEntire has gathered generations of fans, whether it be through her music or in front of the camera as an actress. Her television show, "Reba," is still popular in syndication and streaming, and the show just celebrated its 20th anniversary. Her songs are legendary, including "Fancy," "Why Haven't I Heard From You," "Is There Life Out There," and "Does He Love You."

