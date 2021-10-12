CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look At Robin Givens In HBO Max HEAD OF CLASS

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has released this first look of Robin Givens as an all-grown-up Darlene Merriman in the upcoming Max Original series HEAD OF THE CLASS, inspired by the 1980s sitcom of the same name. The multi-camera family comedy, from executive producer Bill Lawrence (“Ted Lasso” and “Scrubs”) alongside executive producers...

