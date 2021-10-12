S&P 500 Slips as Bulls Keep Powder Dry Ahead of Earnings, Inflation

U.S. stocks extended their gains on Tuesday, and the improvement in risk appetite drove investors out of safe-haven currencies into riskier ones, which explains why the U.S. dollar ended the day lower against all of the major currencies despite renewed gains in Treasury yields. Ten-year rates are at the cusp of testing new four-month highs, which should have been positive for the greenback. In some ways it was the reason the U.S. dollar incurred most of its losses in Asia and Europe, with the greenback recovering during New York trade. No major U.S. economic reports were released today, but Federal Reserve officials expressed concerns that the labor shortages may continue past the pandemic. The same could be true for inflation, at least until there’s relief in supply-chain shortages.

CURRENCIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO