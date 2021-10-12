CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S&P 500 Slips as Bulls Keep Powder Dry Ahead of Earnings, Inflation

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The S&P 500 slipped Tuesday, as investors had to contend with another day of wild swings just a day ahead of the start of quarterly earnings, and an update on inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.34%, or 118 points, the Nasdaq...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

2 Downgraded Oil & Gas Stocks to Avoid

Upward price pressure and uncertainties are evident in the oil market. And given the commodity’s high volatility, fundamentally weak stocks in this space are at the risk of a downturn. Indeed, oil & gas stocks Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) have recently been downgraded by analysts. So, we think these stocks are best avoided now.Rising energy prices have lately delivered significant returns for oil & gas producers. However, despite optimistic price expectations, uncertainty reigns in the forward market. And it will likely take a while for U.S. independent producers to reverse the supply cuts implied last year and to operate at their pre-pandemic capacity. A senior equity analyst at Siebert Williams Shank & Co., Gabriele Sorbara expects U.S. shale oil companies to remain in "maintenance mode" regarding drilling and completing new wells.
STOCKS
investing.com

FX: Watch UK And CA Rate Hike Bets

U.S. stocks extended their gains on Tuesday, and the improvement in risk appetite drove investors out of safe-haven currencies into riskier ones, which explains why the U.S. dollar ended the day lower against all of the major currencies despite renewed gains in Treasury yields. Ten-year rates are at the cusp of testing new four-month highs, which should have been positive for the greenback. In some ways it was the reason the U.S. dollar incurred most of its losses in Asia and Europe, with the greenback recovering during New York trade. No major U.S. economic reports were released today, but Federal Reserve officials expressed concerns that the labor shortages may continue past the pandemic. The same could be true for inflation, at least until there’s relief in supply-chain shortages.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Morgan Stanley Keeps $900 Tesla Price Target Ahead of Earnings

Investing.com — Ahead of its earnings release after the closing bell on Wednesday, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has kept his $900 price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) stock. Shares of Tesla dipped 0.1%. Adam Jonas reiterated his overweight rating on Tesla, saying he expects the company's Q3...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
investing.com

Gold Fundamentals Not Bullish Yet

Ask a gold bull why Gold hasn’t performed well over the past 15 months, and you might hear the words manipulation, suppression, or Bitcoin in the response. You won’t hear that Gold gained nearly 80% in two years and was historically overbought. Last but not least, you won’t hear about...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.56%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Healthcare, Utilities and Oil & Gas sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.56% to hit a new 1-month high, while the S&P 500 index added 0.74%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 0.71%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 retakes 4,500 and rises for fifth straight session to clinch longest win streak in 2 months; Bitcoin ETF rises

U.S. stock benchmarks on Tuesday finished solidly higher for another session, putting the main indexes near closing highs, supported by strong corporate earnings, despite the spread of the coronavirus delta variant and supply-chain disruptions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6% to 35,457, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.7% to around 4,519, gaining for a fifth straight session, matching the longest win streak since Aug. 25; while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.7% higher at 15,129. Separately, the first exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin got off to a solid start in its first trading day on the NYSE. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF closed up 4.7% as bitcoin prices trading near an all-time high around $65,000. The ProShares bitcoin ETF is pegged to bitcoin futures, and offers indirect exposure to the world's No. 1 crypto.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Gross Domestic Product#S P 500#Investing Com#The Nasdaq Composite#Jpmorgan Chase#Citigroup#Wells Fargo#Bank Of America#Treasury#Google#Alphabet#Aapl#Amzn#Airpods#Ishares Semiconductor Etf#Soxx#Micron Technology
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Steady Near Record Highs

Investing.com - U.S. stock index futures traded steady in early APAC deals on Wednesday, with major benchmark indices trading near record high valuations, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both posted their fifth consecutive session of gains as stronger than expected earnings results from major companies boosted risk sentiment.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. “Big Tech” Earnings Preview: 3 Themes To Watch When FAAMG Stocks Report

Last week, the big US banks got earnings season off to a flying start, but for most traders, those are just an appetizer ahead of the main course—the FAAMG (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Google/Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG)) technology behemoths that make up about a quarter of the total value of the S&P 500.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
investing.com

Bitcoin Futures ETF Set To Hit Highest Launch Day Trading Volume

The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the U.S. has roared onto the market. ProShares became the first company to launch a Bitcoin futures ETF. The ETF was off to a strong start, racking up more than $500 million in trading volume in under two hours. The new offering was on...
STOCKS
investing.com

Shares squeeze out gains on earnings prospects

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Europe eked out gains on Wednesday as investors kept faith in the global economic recovery and kept an eye out for corporate earnings, while government bond yields rose and the yen fell to its lowest in four years against the dollar. The regional Euro STOXX...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500: Did You Buy The Bounce?

The S&P 500 surged for the fifth day in a row on Tuesday. The broad benchmark finds itself less than half a percent from all-time highs. Does anyone see a correction because I sure don’t?. None of the issues weighing on the market last month have been solved, but obviously,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Snap Q3 Earnings Preview: Stock’s 50% Jump Indicates Strong User Growth

Reports Q3 2021 results on Thursday, Oct. 21, after the market close. When Snap (NYSE: SNAP ) releases its latest earnings report on Thursday, Oct. 21, investors will focus on the photo-sharing app’s explosive user growth, which has fueled a powerful rally in its stock during the past year. Snapchat,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Marketmind: Margin pressures

LONDON (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. Margin pressures for companies and higher prices for shoppers: That’s the message so far from the earnings season. Just a few examples -- Proctor & Gamble expects a $2.3 billion hit to expenses this fiscal year, compared with...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Tech Rally, Strong Corporate Earnings Boost Global Stocks Higher

Global equities jumped to a 1-month high on Tuesday as increases in technology stocks, expectations of a strong earnings season and easing bond yields overshadowed concerns over elevated consumer price pressures. European stocks traded higher thanks to a global tech rally that offset declines in Sweden's Ericsson (BS: ERICAs )...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy