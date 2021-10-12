Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose land Top 20 hit
The number 19 is a numeral pillar in Billy Ray Cyrus’ career. It’s the number of consecutive weeks his history-making collaboration of “Old Town Road (Remix ft. Billy Ray Cyrus)” with Lil Nas X remained at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. And now, the number 19 ushers in his new collab with Firerose on “New Day,” with the single rising to No. 19 on Mediabase’s Adult Contemporary chart as well as the Top 20 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart.themusicuniverse.com
Comments / 1