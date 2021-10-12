CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldenvoice announces California Vibes Festival 2022

By Buddy Iahn
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldenvoice announces a unique SoCal lifestyle and music festival – California Vibrations (Cali Vibes) taking place Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Marina Green Park in Long Beach, CA. The event will feature exclusive Southern California performances by Cali’s finest Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Rebelution, Sublime with Rome and Stick Figure, hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan, and Jamaican reggae/dancehall Grammy-winning artists Sean Paul, Shaggy, Koffee, and many more.

