Goldenvoice announces California Vibes Festival 2022

Adult Swim has announced a new virtual edition of the Adult Swim Festival that will be made available on both the channel’s Youtube channel and HBO MAX starting November 12th and going through the 13th. Panels and live streams will be on the way for new and returning series with exclusive merchandise along with a pinball machine giveaway. Musical acts will also be on hand to do performances (Alien Weaponry!!) Here’s the shows that are expected to be on hand:

CELEBRATIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO