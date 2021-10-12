K-9 presentation
Above, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Wright and his K-9 partner Link, a 6-year-old German shepherd, share with a group of onlookers at the Clymer-French Creek Free Library on Saturday. Also present were Deputy Jason Biechner, K-9 Drake and K-9 “Mary” Jax. The deputies discussed topics like required living conditions, exercise, safety protocols and training methods. The department’s dogs are imported mainly from European countries including the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. Biechner estimated the worth of a fully trained police dog to be about $25,000. Instead of using tax dollars, funding to purchase the animals comes from federal grant money. Biechner said that thanks to K-9 Drake, about $150,000 in cash has been seized from drug dealers. This weekend, the Clymer library will host a fire safety presentation by Chautauqua Safety Village on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.www.thecorryjournal.com
