Roxanne Assoulin has been making accessories since the 1970s and has worked with brands like Oscar de la Renta, J.Crew, and Marc Jacobs. In 2016, the New York–based designer founded her eponymous label with three bracelets and two chokers. Assoulin’s mission has been to make life brighter and make people smile with her jewelry: bold, graphic, and joyful trinkets made with candylike enamel tiles mixed in a variety of ways.