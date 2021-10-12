CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Polish traditional jazzman Paweł Tartanus has died.

By Joe Bebco
syncopatedtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 17, 2021, Paweł Tartanus, singer, banjoist and guitarist died in Warsaw after a long illness. One of the leaders of traditional jazz in Poland, his professional career spanned almost 50 years. Pawal was a charismatic singer with a strong, expressive voice, singing in the style of Louis Armstrong and Louis Prima. In any ensemble he provided reliable timing, giving the band strong rhythmic and harmonic support. He played guitar in various smaller ensembles and from 1977 was part of the venerable Swing Workshop band. He was a natural showman, a cheerful person, gifted with an extraordinary sense of humor.

syncopatedtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Now the Beatles’ principal viola has died

The Times reports the death of Kenneth Essex, sometime principal viola of the London Symphony Orchestra and one of the Hurwitz string quartet who played on the Beatles ‘Yesterday’. He was 101. Ken achieved latterday fame in his 90s by walking half-marathons for charity.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Black Panther composer has died, at 60

The British composer and conductor John Ashton Thomas, a force behind the Oscar-winning Black Panther score and 160 other films, has died at the age of 60. No cause has been disclosed. Thomas taught since 1992 at Trinity College of Music in London. He worked with composer John Powell on...
MOVIES
syncopatedtimes.com

Jazz Drummer Dottie Dodgion has passed

It was with his band that she started taking drum lessons in the late 1940s. She began playing drums professionally in the early 1950s and within a year or two she chose to focus on the instrument rather than singing. In the late 1950s she played in Las Vegas for...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Bush Tetras drummer Dee Pop has died

Dee Pop, drummer for Bush Tetras, has died at age 65. "It is with great sadness we report Dee Pop, drummer for Bush Tetras since 1979, passed away in his sleep last night," bandmates Cynthia Sley and Pat Place wrote in a statement. "Dee Pop was a quintessential New Yorker, growing up in Forest Hills Queens and living in New York ever since. He was not only Bush Tetras drummer, but also our archivist, owning an original copy of every Bush Tetras release and t-shirt and also maintaining the band’s masters. In addition to Bush Tetras, Dee Pop played with Richard Lloyd, Michael Karoli (Can), The Gun Club, Jayne County, and The Shams, William Parker, Eddie Gale, Roy Campbell, Freedomland, Hanuman Sextet, Radio I-Ching and 1000 Yard Stare. Dee Pop is survived by his son Charlie and daughter Nicole. He will be sorely missed by his bandmates and the many people he touched throughout his life. Rest in peace, Dee."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Prima
Person
Louis Armstrong
syncopatedtimes.com

Trumpet player Phil Kirk has died

After being in failing health for the last couple of years, Phil Kirk died on Oct. 1, 2021. Phil was the leader and trumpet player of the well-known West Coast band Professor Plum’s Jazz from its founding in 1977 to its demise in 1995. The band was extremely popular in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theviolinchannel.com

Conductor Michael Renzi has Died, Aged 80

Born in 1941 in Florida, Renzi was a composer, arranger, pianist, and jazz musician. When he was eight, he began studying with Boston-based classical pianist, Julius Chaloff. He graduated from the Boston Conservatory of Music in 1973 and from the Berklee College of Music a year later. In his 20s, he performed at Allary's, a local jazz club in downtown Providence, Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Polish#Jazzman#Gold Washboard#Prowizorka Jazz Band#W Disney#Sinfonia#Jazz Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Wide Open Country

Watch Kane Brown's Daughter Adorably Dance to Her Dad's Music

Oh my goodness, Kane Brown's daughter certainly has better moves than I do! The country singer's 2-year-old daughter, Kingsley Rose Brown, was caught dancing away to her dad's music while Brown's band was playing a song during their soundcheck. You can see Brown standing close by to his daughter, dancing along with her and encouraging her to shake what her momma gave her.
THEATER & DANCE
radiofacts.com

Andrea Brown of the Brown Sisters has Died

ANDREA MARIE BROWN OF THE BROWN SISTERS OF CHICAGO HAS PASSED AWAY. Andrea Marie Brown of the Chicago-based gospel act, The Brown Sisters of Chicago, passed away on September 30, 2021, of COVID-19. The group shot to fame in the gospel world with their self-titled 2009 debut album that featured, “Awesome God,” a Billboard Top 20 radio single. “We are saddened by the loss of Andrea `Lil Bit’ who was a beautiful person inside and out, and was an amazing musical talent,” says Joan Sullivan of Kingdom Records.
CHICAGO, IL
thefocus.news

Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
RELATIONSHIPS
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Paul Stanley?

Paul Stanley, best known as rhythm guitarist and co-lead vocalist along with Gene Simmons for the rock band Kiss, has a net worth of $200 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported. Rock Celebrities notes...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy