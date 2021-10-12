Polish traditional jazzman Paweł Tartanus has died.

Dee Pop, drummer for Bush Tetras, has died at age 65. "It is with great sadness we report Dee Pop, drummer for Bush Tetras since 1979, passed away in his sleep last night," bandmates Cynthia Sley and Pat Place wrote in a statement. "Dee Pop was a quintessential New Yorker, growing up in Forest Hills Queens and living in New York ever since. He was not only Bush Tetras drummer, but also our archivist, owning an original copy of every Bush Tetras release and t-shirt and also maintaining the band’s masters. In addition to Bush Tetras, Dee Pop played with Richard Lloyd, Michael Karoli (Can), The Gun Club, Jayne County, and The Shams, William Parker, Eddie Gale, Roy Campbell, Freedomland, Hanuman Sextet, Radio I-Ching and 1000 Yard Stare. Dee Pop is survived by his son Charlie and daughter Nicole. He will be sorely missed by his bandmates and the many people he touched throughout his life. Rest in peace, Dee."

