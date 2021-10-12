Polish traditional jazzman Paweł Tartanus has died.
On September 17, 2021, Paweł Tartanus, singer, banjoist and guitarist died in Warsaw after a long illness. One of the leaders of traditional jazz in Poland, his professional career spanned almost 50 years. Pawal was a charismatic singer with a strong, expressive voice, singing in the style of Louis Armstrong and Louis Prima. In any ensemble he provided reliable timing, giving the band strong rhythmic and harmonic support. He played guitar in various smaller ensembles and from 1977 was part of the venerable Swing Workshop band. He was a natural showman, a cheerful person, gifted with an extraordinary sense of humor.syncopatedtimes.com
Comments / 0