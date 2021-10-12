CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

KLA Learns About Kosciusko Law Enforcement, Judicial System

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 5, the Kosciusko Leadership Academy cadets heard from four speakers from different parts of the judicial and law enforcement systems in Kosciusko. The Honorable Karin McGrath, Superior Court 1 judge, was appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb to fill the post vacated after the death of Judge David Cates. McGrath spoke about challenges facing the judicial system in Kosciusko County. She also presented initiatives like the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI) and Teen Court. These programs rehabilitate and solve root problems rather than just incarcerate, according to a news release from KLA. McGrath is the first female judge in this county.

