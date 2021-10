Annual Festival Returns this Weekend, October 8 & 10. Photo Caption: This year’s restructured festival will be more family friendly with less vendors, and an interactive Kid’s Zone in place of the carnival rides in the parking lot next to Katy’s Café as well as Turf for Tots at The Villager building near the Gazebo. There will be a COVID vaccination clinic Saturday and local law enforcement throughout the weekend. See road detours, transportation and parking as well as full weekend schedule in The Villager’s Insiders Guide, page B8-B9.

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO