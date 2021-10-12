CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Federal immigration agents to end practice of worksite raids

By SOPHIA TAREEN
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ihvKN_0cPAJvFg00
Immigration Workplace Raids FILE - In this May 25, 2021, file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks with the media outside of the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami. Federal immigration agents will stop making mass worksite arrest of immigrants employees suspected of living in the U.S. without legal permission. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued guidance Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, saying the agency would cease such targeted enforcement which has "not focused on the most pernicious aspect of our country's unauthorized employment challenge: exploitative employers." (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Lynne Sladky)

CHICAGO — (AP) — Federal immigration agents will end mass workplace arrests of immigrant employees suspected of living in the U.S. without legal permission, according to a memo issued Tuesday by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Instead, the focus will shift to pursuing “unscrupulous employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers” and emphasize fighting worker abuse including paying substandard wages, unsafe working conditions and human trafficking.

The three-page memo directs the heads of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and Citizenship and Immigration Services to draw up a plan within two months to increase employer penalties, encourage workers to report unscrupulous practices without fear and coordinate with other agencies, such as the Department of Labor.

Mass worksite raids were common under former President Donald Trump, including a 2019 operation targeting Mississippi chicken plants, the largest such operation in over a decade. Trump and other Republican presidents defended raids as strong deterrents against illegal immigration, while workers groups called them unfair and discriminatory. For instance, most of the 680 workers arrested at chicken plants run by companies including Illinois-based Koch Foods were Latino.

Tuesday's move away from raids more closely resembles the approach by former President Barack Obama, who largely avoided such operations, limiting workplace immigration efforts to low-profile audits.

“The deployment of mass worksite operations, sometimes resulting in the simultaneous arrest of hundreds of workers, was not focused on the most pernicious aspect of our country’s unauthorized employment challenge: exploitative employers,” Mayorkas wrote. “These highly visible operations misallocated enforcement resources while chilling, and even serving as a tool of retaliation for, worker cooperation in workplace standards investigations."

Along with ending mass worksite arrests, Mayorkas said immigration authorities should also immediately start using “prosecutorial discretion” when it comes to encouraging workers to speak up about workplace exploitation and preventing employers from using retaliatory threats of deportation.

Workers rights groups applauded the move, saying immigrant workers, particularly those without legal permission to live in the U.S., are especially vulnerable. Industries such as meatpacking and chicken processing are particularly reliant on immigrant labor for backbreaking work often set in rural areas with limited access to attorneys.

During the initial weeks of the pandemic, Trump ordered meatpacking plants to remain open amid concerns about the nation's food supply, even as COVID-19 outbreaks were closing plants.

“It is long past time for DHS to stop enabling employers who use the threat of deportation as a tool to facilitate exploitation and evade accountability,” Nadia Marin-Molina an executive director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network said in a statement. “Immigrant workers kept the lights on in this country during a pandemic, and they were essentially told by the government they should work to death without basic rights so that others could live.”

Large immigration raids were also common under former President George W. Bush, including in 2006 when immigration agents swept Swift & Co. plants, netting about 1,300 immigrant worker arrests. It was the largest single-worksite raid in U.S. history.

___

Follow Tareen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sophiatareen.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Jill Biden boosts group that helps illegal immigrants avoid arrest amid border crisis

First lady Jill Biden touted a private school run by a Democratic donor whose organization has posted tips on how illegal immigrants can avoid arrest while in the U.S. "Strength. Community. Passion. Those were the words I wrote down during an inspiring charla today with @SBAIsabel, @RepDavids, and members of the Latino community in Kansas City, KS. Thank you El Centro Academy for Children for all you do and for being our gracious hosts today," Biden, who is a teacher, tweeted Tuesday of her visit to the El Centro Academy in Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
mynbc5.com

Biden's Customs and Border Protection nominee supports swift expulsion of migrants

President Joe Biden's pick to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Chris Magnus, voiced support for the Trump-era public health order that allows for the swift expulsion of migrants during his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday. The authority, which the Biden administration continues to use, has been criticized by immigrant advocates...
IMMIGRATION
Nevada Current

Immigrants implore Democrats to ‘keep their promises’ on immigration

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In September, Fransis Garcia traveled all the way to the nation’s capital from Las Vegas to call on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform through the budget reconciliation process. But before she could join a scheduled march, the U.S. Senate parliamentarian rejected the effort. On the night of Sunday Sept. 19, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough […] The post Immigrants implore Democrats to ‘keep their promises’ on immigration appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
ktbb.com

Policies at southern border pushing migrants to take greater risks, advocates say

(PIMA COUNTY, Ariz.) -- Ely Ortiz is used to receiving heartbreaking phone calls. But Ortiz, the president of Aguilas del Desierto, or Desert Eagles, a volunteer-run organization that conducts search and rescue missions for migrants who are believed to be missing or dead, still remembers a call one night in 2019 from a pregnant woman who said her husband was lost somewhere near the Arizona border.
IMMIGRATION
americasvoice.org

Immigration 101: Workplace raids

According to NILC, after the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 (IRCA) was created, employers were supposed to be penalized for hiring unauthorized workers. While the rule was set in place to target employers, it has primarily been undocumented immigrants, their families, and communities that have paid the price. During the raids, workers have been unlawfully searched, profiled, intimidated, and degraded.
IMMIGRATION
Star-Banner

'Blow his head off': Supreme Court must strip federal agents of absolute immunity

Our view: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in Congress, so it’s now up to the justices. There should be no Constitution-free zone in the USA. Kevin Byrd's ordeal began in the parking lot of a bar near Houston, where he says a federal Homeland Security agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to “put a bullet through his f---ing skull.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Biden administration orders halt to ICE raids at worksites

The Biden administration Tuesday ordered a halt to large-scale immigration arrests at job sites, and said it is planning a new enforcement strategy to more effectively target employers who pay substandard wages and engage in exploitative labor practices. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s memo ordered a review of enforcement policies...
POTUS
Shore News Network

DHS Stops ‘Mass’ ICE Worksite Raids Of Undocumented Workers, Will Instead Target Employers

The Department of Homeland Security issued a memorandum that will stop “mass” Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids of undocumented workers at job sites and instead target employers, the agency announced Tuesday. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to prosecute “employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers,” DHS Secretay...
IMMIGRATION
fox10phoenix.com

DHS orders ICE to immediately end mass worksite arrests

WASHINGTON - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued immediate guidance for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to stop any mass worksite deportation raids, according to a DHS memo sent to ICE Director Tae Johnson on Tuesday. "The deployment of mass worksite operations, sometimes resulting in the simultaneous arrest of...
IMMIGRATION
northwestgeorgianews.com

DHS to end work site immigration raids, focus on employers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will halt massive work site immigration raids while it prepares policies offering deportation protection to undocumented immigrants who report their employers for labor abuses, according to an agency memo released Tuesday. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in his memo that immigration agents would no...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Immigration Enforcement#Ap#Homeland Security#The Department Of Labor#Republican#Koch Foods#Latino
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS will no longer deport illegal immigrants for being in US illegally starting Nov. 29

Effective November 29, being in the United States illegally is no longer sufficient alone to earn deportation, according to new immigration enforcement guidelines released by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday. “For the first time, our guidelines will, in the pursuit of public safety, require an assessment...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Texas Border Patrol agents discover stash houses packed with nearly 100 illegal immigrants

Border Patrol agents in Texas discovered two stash houses just a stone’s throw from the U.S.-Mexico border packed with nearly 100 illegal immigrants. Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement agencies discovered the first stash house at a home on Ligarde Street Thursday afternoon. The individuals were from Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Republican Senator and physician Bill Cassidy says senility tests should be mandated for ALL federal government leaders including Biden, 78, and Supreme Court justices before the 'rapid decline' in your 80s

Bill Cassidy, a U.S. senator and physician, said all leaders in the federal executive, legislative and judiciary should be subject to cognitive tests as they age, claiming they should undergo this evaluation before the 'rapid decline' in their 80s. The 64-year-old Republican from Louisiana told Axios on HBO in an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WHIO Dayton

US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said. The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion,” DHS said in a statement. The agency said he will work from home under the protocols...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX8 News

Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure’s constitutionality plays out in the courts. The law has been in effect since September, aside from a district court-ordered pause that lasted just 48 hours, and bans abortions once cardiac […]
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
46K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy