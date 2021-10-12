CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Rescue Plan Act webinar offered

WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will offer a free webinar, “The American Rescue Plan Act: What Your Board Needs to Know,” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Towns and villages across the Tug Hill region are receiving funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. Many have questions about how these funds can be used and what record-keeping and reporting is required. This webinar, featuring a representative of the Association of Towns of the State of New York, will address these concerns.

