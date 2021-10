Metroid Dread is a difficult game, and if you want to survive it to the end, you’re going to need to use everything at your disposal. That means being sure to snag everything from upgrades for your Missile Tank capacity scattered around each area, to increasing your overall health by finding all the Energy Tank upgrades. But if you’re an amiibo collector who’s found that their figurines have been collecting a little bit of dust, it might be worth your time to get them back out; all the Metroid amiibo can help you on your journey through Metroid Dread in some way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO