IMF revises down 2021 global economy forecast to 5.9 pct amid Delta surge

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article-- The global economy is expected to grow by 5.9 percent in 2021, down by 0.1 percentage point from July's forecast, according to the latest World Economic Outlook. -- The report showed that advanced economies are on track to grow by 5.2 percent this year, down by 0.4 percentage point from July's forecast. The United States and the euro area are projected to see economic growth of 6.0 percent and 5.0 percent respectively.

AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due to weak oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But with rapid vaccination campaigns, especially in oil-rich Gulf nations, the International Monetary Fund predicted gross domestic product growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its last projection in April. "The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries.
BUSINESS
The Independent

IMF sees economic growth with higher inflation for Mideast

The Middle East is expected to see significant economic growth this year, but also soaring inflation and food prices, as coronavirus vaccines are unevenly rolled out across the region, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday. The lender's new report projects that the region's economies will grow by around 4%, while inflation will reach 17% this year in oil-importing countries. It said the situation is particularly dire in countries already facing severe economic crises, such as Lebanon and Afghanistan The IMF said globally, inflation is rising in part due to pandemic-related supply shortages. Food prices have soared to their...
BUSINESS
FOX40

China’s economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter as a construction slowdown and official curbs on energy use by factories weighed on the nation’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The world’s second-largest economy grew 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, […]
ECONOMY
q957.com

Coal price surge, power squeeze hits China’s economy, global supply

BEIJING/PRAGUE (Reuters) – Power shortages helped drive down China’s economic growth to its slowest in a year, while surging coal prices on Monday threaten more pain for Chinese industry and global supply chains. Companies in Europe have trimmed outlooks amid global bottlenecks, while European gas prices, still more than 350%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cryptoslate.com

New IMF report calls crypto a ‘threat to global economy’

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recently released its new Global Financial Stability Report, in which the entire chapter was dedicated to the discussion about financial stability challenges posed by the accelerating crypto adoption. The report reiterated old warnings, focusing on the advent of crypto in developing economies, while addressing...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

IMF lowers 2021 growth forecast slightly to 5.9%

IMF lowered 2021 growth forecast slightly by -0.1% to 5.9% , reflecting “a downgrade for advanced economies—in part due to supply disruptions—and for low-income developing countries, largely due to worsening pandemic dynamics.”. That’s “partially offset by stronger near-term prospects among some commodity-exporting emerging market and developing economies.”. IMF also warned,...
MARKETS
KPVI Newschannel 6

IMF warns of rising risks to the global economy

The International Monetary Fund slashed its 2021 growth forecast for the United States by one full percentage point to 6%. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports on the biggest risks facing the world economy.
ECONOMY
NBC Miami

IMF Cuts Its Global Growth Forecast, Citing Supply Disruptions and the Pandemic

"This modest headline revision masks large downgrades for some countries," Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the IMF, said. The revised outlook for this year comes amid supply chain issues in advanced economies and a worsening health situation in emerging countries. The Fund said it expects global gross domestic product to...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

IMF trims global growth outlook, warning of supply disruptions and surging inflation

Surging inflation and supply chain disruptions are hampering the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday. The Washington-based IMF projected in its latest World Economic Outlook that global domestic gross product will grow by 5.9% this – 0.1 percentage point lower than its July estimate. The IMF expects global growth to remain at 4.9% next year.
BUSINESS
BBC

Delta variant weakening global economic recovery, says IMF

The economic recovery has weakened in most rich nations due to the impact of the Delta variant of coronavirus, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says. The fund cut its 2021 growth forecasts for advanced economies - in particular the US, Japan and Germany - but said most would grow strongly next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ICIS Chemical Business

IMF slightly lowers '21 global GDP forecast as pandemic lingers

HOUSTON (ICIS)--The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly lowered its 2021 global GDP forecast and left its 2022 forecast unchanged as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt supply chains, increasing the risks to economies across the world. In its World Economic Outlook (WEO), released today, the IMF said the slight reduction...
BUSINESS
bdmag.com

Softening Economy, Persistent Inflation Prompt a Revised Federal Reserve Forecast

A unique economic recovery is dIfficult to predict. In many ways, with a unique pandemic sweeping the globe over the last 20 months or so, it shouldn’t be too surprising that the economic recovery would be equally unique, and thus difficult to forecast. Whether due to the rise of the Delta variant and vaccine hesitancy, workers re-thinking their career options or employers adjusting to work-from-home demands, the delayed ‘return to normal’ continues to support high demand for safe and comfortable housing.
BUSINESS

