Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about the bye week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Thanks to a Week Zero game against Nebraska, the Illinois football team gets a weekend off. After a 24-0 homecoming loss to Wisconsin to drop the Illini to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten, the team will have a weekend off before jumping into game prep ahead of an Oct. 23 game at N0. 7 Penn State, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central Time on ABC. The players were off on Sunday and Monday before returning to practice on Tuesday.