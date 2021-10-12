CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about the bye week

By Joey Wagner
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Thanks to a Week Zero game against Nebraska, the Illinois football team gets a weekend off. After a 24-0 homecoming loss to Wisconsin to drop the Illini to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten, the team will have a weekend off before jumping into game prep ahead of an Oct. 23 game at N0. 7 Penn State, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central Time on ABC. The players were off on Sunday and Monday before returning to practice on Tuesday.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Perspective

Watch now: Bret Bielema hits recruiting trail during Illinois' bye week

CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema has been on the move. The first-year Illinois coach is utilizing his team's bye week to hit the recruiting trail. The Illini, who are coming off a 24-0 homecoming loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, don't play again until facing Penn State on the road Oct. 23. Bielema said his team has started to take a peek at the Nittany Lions, but it won't dive too deep into its opponent until next week.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

What Bret Bielema said following Illinois' shutout loss to Wisconsin

Year 1 started off beautifully for Bret Bielema at Illinois, but those good feelings are long gone. Illinois started the year with a rousing win over Nebraska in Week 0. Everything since then has been a struggle with the Illini dropping 5 of their last 6 games. That includes Saturday’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
247Sports

Coordinator Quotes: What Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said during the bye week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nothing went right for the Illinois offense in Saturday's loss to Wisconsin. For the second time in three games Illinois failed to score an offensive touchdown during Saturday's 24-0 homecoming loss to the Badgers and failed to record 100 yards of offense for the first time since 1977. The Illini (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten) threw for 67 yards of offense and failed to throw for more than 100 yards for the third consecutive game.
ILLINOIS STATE
Kokomo Perspective

Watch now: Illinois offense shut out in coach Bret Bielema's reunion with Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had three yards of total offense at the end of the first quarter Saturday against Wisconsin. It hardly got any better. The Badgers stymied the Illini all game to pull off a shutout 24-0 victory and spoil coach Bret Bielema's reunion with his former program. Bielema was the head coach at Wisconsin from 2006-2012, leading the team to three straight Big Ten titles from 2010-12.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Peters
Person
Ryan
The Spun

Bret Bielema Getting Crushed For What He Told The Media

On Monday, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema spoke to the media about the current state of his team. He decided to use that time as a chance to criticize his roster’s overall talent. “I just know this, as a head coach you’re only as good as your roster,” Bielema told...
NFL
Kokomo Perspective

Watch now: Illinois' Bret Bielema says 'as a head coach you're only as good as your roster"

CHAMPAIGN — First-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his staff spent most of their team's bye week traveling across the country evaluating prospects. No matter what avenue — whether its through the NCAA transfer portal, junior college or high school — Bielema said it's imperative for his program to upgrade its roster. He spoke rather candidly about the current state of his team Monday.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illini players back Bret Bielema after roster evaluation comments: “We all have Coach B’s back and we all know that he has our back”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois senior captain Doug Kramer Jr. saw the comments his head coach made about the future of the program and the roster reconstruction at hand on Monday. So did sophomore running back Chase Brown, who talked with Bielema about his press conference before Tuesday practice. Both guys say they don’t understand why […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
footballscoop.com

Bret Bielema gets brutally honest about the talent and development of the Illinois roster

First-year Illinois head coach Bret Bielema knows as well as anyone what it takes to win championships in the Big Ten. After winning three straight conference titles and Rose Bowl appearances at Wisconsin from 2010-12, Bielema left for Arkansas and the SEC where he tried to remake their roster, but ultimately fell short after going 29-34 in five seasons.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#College Football#American Football#Abc#Zoom#The Nittany Lions#Penn State
247Sports

Daily Digest: Da'Monte Williams one of CBB's 'glue guys'; Hunt wins first college event

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Today, get up to speed on Da'Monte Williams earning some national attention, Illini golfer Piercen Hunt's first career tournament victory, Illinois football players defending Bret Bielema and Dawuane Smoot making a special delivery.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy