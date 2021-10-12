Massena pair arrested following forgery investigation
MASSENA — State police made two arrests Sunday in connection with a Sept. 10 forgery complaint in St. Lawrence County. Torrey R. Jackson, 35, and Bonnie L. Jeror, 38, both of Massena, face several felony and misdemeanor counts each: one count of felony third-degree grand larceny, one count of felony second-degree possession of a forged instrument, two counts of felony second-degree identity theft, and two counts of misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.www.nny360.com
