Evaluating Alex Reyes’ Starting Rotation Candidacy

By Viva El Birdos
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Reyes just finished his first full major league season in which the season was not shortened, he was not injured, and he did not spend time in the minor leagues. This is a positive step for the 27-year-old with a checkered injury history. The former top prospect pitched his way to a 3.24 ERA and 4.40 FIP while throwing the 15th most innings of any reliever. The electric right-hander was difficult to hit but struggled with walks (16.4% walk rate).

