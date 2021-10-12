Evaluating Alex Reyes’ Starting Rotation Candidacy

For as high as the peaks were, the lows make it hard for the Cardinals to trust Alex Reyes moving forward. As Alex Reyes delivered what would be the last pitch of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season to Los Angeles Dodgers hitter Chris Taylor in the bottom of the ninth inning in the National League Wild Card game, it was a fitting end. Reyes had an extreme season. He went from being elite to being perhaps the least reliable option in the bullpen in the span of a handful of appearances. With 2021 in the past for the Cardinals, the page turns to 2022. After the second half of the 2021 season, a major question looms: can Reyes be trusted?

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO