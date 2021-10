The Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the construction of a Dairy Queen with a two-lane drive-thru at its Sept. 15 meeting following a public hearing. The proposed restaurant would be located on South Santiam Highway in the vacant lot across from Walmart, between Crocker’s Cars, Inc. and Walgreens. It will utilize .61 acres just north of the exit roadway from Walgreens. That roadway would act as the Dairy Queen’s entrance and exit.

