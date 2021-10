After the sudden firing of Jon Gruden, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is expected to take over as the interim head coach of the Raiders. On Monday Night, Jon Gruden resigned from being the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders due to leaked emails where Gruden reportedly used homophobic and racial slurs. With the news coming out, the Raiders are going to have to get to work, and get to work quickly.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO