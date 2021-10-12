CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet(s) of the Week: Bri

localdvm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out these adorable, adoptable pets in this week's Pet(s) of the Week! Visit https://www.localdvm.com/news/pet-of-the-week/ for more pets like Zavied and Marley as well as information on how to adopt them.

www.localdvm.com

midfloridanewspapers.com

Pet of the Week: Savannah

My name is Savannah, and I am so excited to find my new fur-ever home. I am an 8-year-old female chihuahua blend who loves to sit on laps and get all the cuddles I can get. I’m always excited to go out on my leash and exploring around whether it would be alone or with another senior pet like me. I am also housetrained and would just need to get used to your routine and house. I can never get enough time with my foster mom and would love to share that love with you. I know my forever family is out there, are you looking for me?
PETS
WITN

Pet of the Week: Sparrow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The last of the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s “bird litter” is looking for her forever home. Sparrow is a four month old American bulldog mix. Sparrow is the runt of the litter, but volunteers say you shouldn’t let her tiny size fool you! They say she can hold her own.
GREENVILLE, NC
cwbradio.com

Pets of the Week: Moose & Maggie

Moose and Maggie are this week's Pets of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Badger Animal Clinic and Courteous Canine in Black River Falls. We have a gorgeous pair of dogs to share this week as the CCHS Pet of the Week! Moose and Maggie are 11-month old siblings. They came to CCHS from another overcrowded Shelter. Both have a short-haired coat.
PETS
NewsWest 9

Meet Ben and Briar, NewsWest 9's Pets of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Ben and Briar, NewsWest 9's Pets of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. These two are siblings recently surrendered by their owner. Ben and Briar are German Shepherd and pug mixes who are both friendly and playful with lots of energy. They are a...
MIDLAND, TX
Marley
NW Florida Daily News

Meet the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society's pets of the week | PAWS

Are you considering welcoming a new pet into your home? The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) would like to introduce you to a couple candidates available for adoption. Kit is a one-year-old hound mix who loves making friends and going on car rides. He knows how to sit on command and interacts well with other dogs and humans.
PETS
KBAT 99.9

Permian Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Ivy!. She is a 10-month-old...
MIDLAND, TX
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Stimpy

This handsome gal came to Animal Friends when a good samaritan found her as a stray. Stimpy does have some medical conditions to be aware of, such as high blood pressure and vision impairment, so she will need a special adopter that can give her the loving home she deserves.
PITTSBURGH, PA
lhvc.com

Community Pet Spotlight (Burt, Oct. 6)

Meet Burt! Burt is a one- year-old Blue Heeler mix. However, we suspect he is mixed with Irish Wolfhound due to his body shape. Burt is only 65 pounds as of now. He has such a kind and loving personality, and is just a happy-go-lucky kind of guy. Burt enjoys any kind of four-legged friend, BIG or small. He can be found romping and playing in the grass, or just lounging around on the couch. Burt is being fostered through Farfel's Farm Rescue in Boulder. If you are interested in meeting Burt or any of the other lovely foster dogs, please contact Farfel's Farm at (303)443-7711 or visit farfels.com.
BOULDER, CO
Lancaster Online

Be a responsible pet owner (letter)

Please be responsible if you're a pet owner and spay or neuter them. I am now fostering two kittens who are about 3 or 4 weeks old. It's not because I wanted to, but because someone dumped them. These little babies are not feral; they’re friendly and healthy. I have...
PETS
fox5dc.com

How to have fun with your pets this Halloween (on a budget!)

1 in 5 pet owners are expected to dress up their pet this Halloween. Host of "The Pet Buzz" Charlotte Avery joins Good Day DC to walk through the most popular pet costumes this year and how you and your furry friends can ball out on a budget.
PETS
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Pets Fur People’s Pet of the Week

Miss Maple was found by an abandoned building and obviously did not have a home. A good Samaritan rescued Maple and brought her to Pets Fur People where she is now available for adoption. Maple is about one year old and weighs 40 pounds. She has a beautiful golden coat with golden eyes to match. She would thrive as a member of an active family.
PETS
KRDO

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

If you’re looking for a young, energetic dog who has already been housetrained, then it’s time to see what all the buzz is about! Buzz is a 2-year-old, brown and black Pitbull mix with a mysterious back story. He was found about two weeks ago wandering near the I-25. A good Samaritan pulled over to pick him up and Buzz jumped right into the car and sat down like he knew exactly what to do. Buzz was immediately brought to the shelter where it was discovered he had been neutered, so he was very likely an owned pet. It was also discovered he is house trained and prefers to take his business outside. After searching for his owner with no leads, Buzz is now available for adoption, as he will make the perfect companion! Buzz’s adoption fee is $150 which will include vaccinations, a voucher for a veterinary exam, a 1-year dog license and a microchip!
PETS
owegopennysaver.com

Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hello, my name is Michael. I used to live in the hedgerow over by 231 Main St. in Owego, where the apartment building is. How I got there I do not remember. I am about 4 weeks old. In case you are wondering, that is too young to be living...
OWEGO, NY
Summit Daily News

Pet Scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 17

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Cats. ASHE, 6 months, domestic shorthair, tan, neutered male. AUTUMN, 1 year, domestic shorthair,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Copper and Thomas

Copper is a 1-year-old large mixed breed found as a stray, searching for shelter and someone to love. He’s very active and looking for a patient, younger family to keep up with him and work on manners. He would love to run around with kids, seems to do well with most animals but is particular in his dog companions. He’s current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
PETS
mainstreetnews.com

MOAS announces ‘Pets of the Week’

The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”. Cinder, a 1.5-year-old shepherd mix, is the shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”. “When Cinder first came into the shelter, she was very scared and confused,” shelter officials said. “It took a while for her to warm up, but once she did, we found that she is the sweetest and most playful girl! She can be selective in the dogs that she wants to be around, but she likes to play with other dogs that can keep up with her energy. She will stand her ground when if another dog picks a fight. But she loves to play with Turbo, another shelter dog, in the yard. She is not yet housetrained as she seems to have always been an outdoor dog, but she could learn. She likes to chase balls in the yard, but never knew she was supposed to bring them back. Her new family can teach her how to really play fetch. Cinder is a smart dog that will train well if someone will spend some time with her. She already knows how to sit.”
PETS

