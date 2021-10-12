How to Make a 'Squid Game' Halloween Costume
This Halloween, why not take inspiration from the biggest television hit of 2021 so far? Squid Game hit Netflix just a month ago and quickly became one of the streamer's all-time biggest hits, drawing audiences far and wide with its edge-of-your-seat storylines and unforgettable cast of characters. Whether you want to go as a player, a guard, or the "red light, green light" doll this Halloween, the global success of the series means that you have endless options for where to buy or make your Squid Game costume. Below, our guide to the characters to consider channelling this October, and how to put together (or buy) the costume and supplies you'll need.www.marieclaire.com
Comments / 0