‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Promo Site Features Andrew Garfield Still

Tom Holland recently opened up about working with Alfred Molina as Doc Ock in the upcoming Marvel film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Alfred Molina made his debut as Doc Ock in the 2004 film, Spider-Man 2 which is often regarded as the best film in the franchise. In particular, his battle with everyone’s favorite wall-crawler on the train is often cited as the best action scene to feature Spider-Man. At the end of the second film, the character regains control of his senses and sacrifices himself in order to save New York City from an experiment gone horribly wrong. Now the actor is set to return as the character for Tom Holland’s upcoming film.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO