‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Promo Site Features Andrew Garfield Still
A Russian promo site for Spider-Man: No Way Home features a still of Andrew Garfield's Spidey from The Amazing Spider-Man. The speculation train continues for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The upcoming threequel is expected to feature Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective Spider-Men thanks to the multiverse opening up. While Maguire hasn't spoken about his hypothetical appearance recently, Garfield has been adamant in maintaining that he's not in the film, despite mounting evidence suggesting otherwise.
