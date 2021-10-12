CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson Reflects On Feud With Vin Diesel And What The Fast And Furious Crew Thought

The Fast & Furious franchise continually promotes the importance of family, and that even extends to many of the relationships the main cast members have with each other, such as Jordana Brewster considering Vin Diesel to be like a big brother. But not everyone performer in the Fast & Furious sphere has gotten along splendidly over the years. Arguably the biggest example is the feud Diesel had with Dwayne Johnson, and with four years having passed since these two last shared the screen in The Fate of the Furious, The Rock recently reflected on when he and Diesel were clashing, and how the crew responded to what went down.

