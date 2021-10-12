CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Town Council lets state of emergency expire amid decline in COVID-19 infections

Palm Beach Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the Town Council agreed Tuesday to let its local state of emergency expire. First announced on July 27 in response to a surge of infections fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant, the emergency declaration gave the council wider powers to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, though those powers were limited and applied only to decisions regarding the format of meetings for boards and committees.

www.palmbeachdailynews.com

