Joe Biden rode into his presidency through a historic victory in 2020, with the highest turnout ever seen in a 21st Century presidential election. With 17 million more people voting in 2020 than did in 2016, Biden’s victory was a sign of an overwhelming and impressive level of support. But as the midterms are approaching, the Biden administration’s support appears to be waning, and with it, questions over his plan’s success are rising. Can Biden deliver on the bold vision many of his supporters want, or will he flounder and lose to a returning Trump presidency in 2024?

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 DAYS AGO