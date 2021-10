PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Colin Powell, the former secretary of state and chairman of joint chiefs, died from COVID-19 Monday. Powell was fully vaccinated but battled underlying conditions. Powell was 84. Powell’s death from complications related to COVID-19 highlights the risks millions of Americans are still facing, even for people who are vaccinated. Powell had several serious health conditions and even though he was fully vaccinated, people like Powell, who are sick, are at greater risk from the coronavirus. Powell was elderly and immunocompromised, two of the primary components that make COVID-19 deadly, even for people who are fully vaccinated. The 84-year-old Powell had Parkinson’s...

