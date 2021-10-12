ONANOFF Fokus distraction-eliminating headphones give you full bass and enhance speech

An estimated 164 million Americans struggle to fall asleep at least once per week and, if you’re reading this article, chances are you’re one of them (it’s okay, so are we). While there are several things you can eliminate from your life to improve sleeping habits (smartphones, TVs in the bedroom, etc.), sometimes the answer lies in an additional gadget. The best headphones for sleeping will allow you to tune out the world around you, relax your mind, and gently lead you to a full night’s slumber. Whether you benefit from a little guided meditation before bed, need to silence a snoring partner, or are soothed by your favorite true crime podcast, headphones (as well as earphones and audio-equipped headbands) can be a helpful tool to reset your brain before drifting off to sleep.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO