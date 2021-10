Tennessee Titans superstar Derrick Henry once again proves that he’s superhuman with an incredible 76-yard TD on Monday night against the Buffallo Bills. One year after his impressive 94-yard TD against the Houston Texans last season, the two-time Pro Bowler does it again – this time against the Bills defense who had no other choice to choke on Henry’s dust as the reigning Offensive Player of the Year opens up the scoring for the Titans on Week 6.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO