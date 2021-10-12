Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears to release tell-all book Things I Should Have Said

Jamie Lynn Spears has confirmed that she is releasing a tell-all autobiography.

It comes after older sister Britney Spears, 39, accused the 30-year-old country singer and the rest of their family of “failing” her.

Taking to Instagram, mother-of-two Jamie Lynn announced that the book will be called Things I Should Have Said and see her open up on her mental health.

It will also include the heart-stopping moment in 2017 when her eldest daughter Maddie, was left fighting for her life after the ATV she was driving flipped into a pond, trapping the then-eight-year-old under water.

Sharing a picture of the book cover, she wrote alongside it: “I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health.

“I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else.”

Adding: “I know that I still have ALOT (sic) of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure.”

