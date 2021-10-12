CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gadget Flow

Aunt Genie’s True Bamboo Cleaning Towels clean dishes and surfaces with only water

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wash your dishes and countertops in a totally soap-free way with the Aunt Genie’s True Bamboo Cleaning Towels. Offering a chemical-free solution to keeping your home clean, this towel set uses no soap whatsoever. Simply wet them with water. And, when your cleaning job is done, they turn back to their original color. That’s right: they remain free of nasty-looking food stains. It’s not too good to be true—these towels will remove caked-on food from your dishes and grime from your surfaces. Using only water is a great way to be friendlier to your skin and the environment, too. Not to mention, you don’t want to know how dirty your everyday kitchen sponge is. Made of ultrafine bamboo fibers, the Aunt Genie’s cloths eliminate grease, stains, and more. Plus, they won’t leave scratches on any type of surface!

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

How to Remove Those Tough Scratches from Your Stainless Steel Appliances

Nothing is more classic than the sleek, modern look of stainless steel appliances in your home kitchen, but nothing is more annoying than seeing the scratch marks that will inevitably come with them. Frankly, your microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator deserve better, as they’re some of the first things you and your guests will see when dining, cooking or congregating for a late afternoon happy hour. Fear not — there are a handful of products and techniques to effectively eliminate these eyesores so you can guarantee smooth, mark-free bliss. Check out our approaches to removing stainless steel scratches, both big and small,...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Keep Your Home Clean And Tidy With The Help of a Paper Towel Holder

Most of the time, when you need a paper towel, you need it quick. Rather than rummaging around in your cabinets or pantry, pop your roll on a paper towel holder to make cleaning up messes and spills a whole lot easier. If you have the countertop space, there are lovely paper towel holders that you won’t mind having on display. For those who prefer to keep their counters clear, you can mount one on a wall or have it hang underneath a cabinet. Regardless of where you keep your paper towel holder, you want one that makes each piece as...
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

How to Clean a Water Cooler in 7 Easy Steps

Water coolers provide fresh filtered drinking water at the press of a button. Since they’re a common fixture in offices, gyms, and homes, you may use one of these convenient dispensers on a near-daily basis. But have you thought about what goes into keeping them clean? Water coolers create a moist environment that can harbor mold, grime, and germs. Frequent cleaning helps keep bacteria and other nasties at bay. Read on to learn how to clean a water cooler and keep your drinking water healthy.
SPY

Electric Mops Actively Clean Floors, Producing Outstanding Results While Saving You Time and Energy

There was a time when mopping the floor was a drawn-out process. Filling a bucket with water, repeatedly wetting and drying the mop head after wiping the floor and then disposing of the dirt-filled water. But since the invention of the electric mop, those unpleasant, heavy labor-filled days are behind us. Today, you can pick up one of the best electric mops to take the hassle out of cleaning your floors. What is an Electric Mop? The best electric mops come in a range of shapes and sizes. Unlike the classic mop-and-bucket combination, electric mops usually sport a streamlined design, often including...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genie#Bamboo#Towels
Gadget Flow

Fellow Shimmy Coffee Sieve removes microfines under 200 microns for improved flavor

Add the Fellow Shimmy Coffee Sieve to your coffee-brewing routine to combat inconsistent grind sizes. This kitchen accessory consists of a fine etched stainless steel filter that removes particles under 200 microns. In fact, these are the particles that affect extraction the most when you’re brewing by hand. Therefore, this gadget ensures you’re drinking coffee, not sediment. Also, all it takes is a few clicks of your wrist to remove the good grinds from the fines. What’s more, the Shimmy has a cocktail shaker-inspired design, upping its elegance and utility. Meanwhile, the transparent but slightly tinted body allows you to see just how much coffee you’ve sifted. Moreover, the precise pouring lid makes transferring your grids to your brewing method simple.
LIFESTYLE
triathlete.com

How To Deep Clean Your Water Bottle (Even if It’s Really Gross)

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. You’re about to head out for a run and go to reach for your water bottle. As you pop open the cap to fill it up, it hits you: that not-so-fresh scent of mildew. Or maybe there’s still sticky stuff in there left over from last week’s drink.
HEALTH
Gadget Flow

Expedition/Units Project 25L-46-012-031 Dry Backpack uses heavy-duty waterproof material

Your adventures deserve the right bag, and that bag is the Expedition/Units Project 25L-46-012-031 Dry Backpack. Made of 840D ballistic nylon with double TPU coating, it uses heavy-duty material so it’s entirely waterproof. In fact, it’ll still protect all your gear and belongings even when completely submerged. That’s thanks in part to its 3 locking systems that give it maximum protection. Moreover, this heavy-duty fabric is extremely durable no matter the weather conditions or temperature. Plus, it uses no PVC whatsoever, and it’s an eco-friendly bag that has a 70% biodegradable design. Holding up to 25 liters of your gear, this dry backpack weighs just 600 grams. Made with a breathable back panel, it also has adjustable padded shoulder straps and a sternum strap for comfort. Finally, born in Bali, the Expedition/Units brand and this dry backpack have the traveler in mind.
LIFESTYLE
Gadget Flow

Olimpiclocks unique wall clocks are bohemian in style and made from natural, solid wood

Enhance your living space with something totally unexpected: one of the beautiful Olimpiclocks unique wall clocks. Made from natural, solid wood, each clock is totally unique from the rest. A bohemian addition to any living space, these made-in-Europe clocks will stand out in a living room, kitchen, or other room. Choose from four different collections—Mandala, Geometric, Custom, and Crypto—each of which has anywhere from 3 to 10 different styles. Not only does each clock use solid wood, but they also have quiet sweep mechanisms. This ensures a high-quality and silent design. As a base jumper, the creator truly loves unique experiences, which is why he wanted to craft a unique product for your home. Whichever one you select, guests will love it!
HOME & GARDEN
Gadget Flow

Cuzen Matcha home tea maker lets you easily brew fresh “matcha-presso” in an instant

Love the emerald froth and almond-like flavor of freshly brewed matcha but hate all the steps it takes to make it the traditional way? Now you can enjoy it in seconds with the Cuzen Matcha home tea maker. This little number brews and froths matcha tea leaves into perfectly portioned cups just like an espresso maker. Additionally, it operates using a ceramic mill that grinds the leaves into a fine powder, a magnetic stirrer, and an aluminum tea canister. Just push a button and you’ve got a perfect cup of matcha. The matcha is cold brewed, which preserves the leaves’ rich umami flavor. You can also add steamed milk for a tea latte or sparkling water for a spritzer. Good matcha just got easier to enjoy.
FOOD & DRINKS
Gadget Flow

ARTIFOX Table Light features museum-quality dimmable LEDs and plant-based materials

Light up your home or work environment with the ARTIFOX Table Light. It boasts museum-quality dimmable LEDs and plant-based materials. In fact, this lamp is a collaboration with Gantri, a premium lighting manufacturer that uses sustainable components. For this particular lamp, the designers selected plant-based polymers instead of plastics like ABS and PET. What’s more, the Table Light comes in three different color options—Sand, Black, and White—to suit any space. Plus, you’ll love this dimmable lamp’s mid-century mushroom lamp design with its definite sci-fi vibe. Moreover, a shallow tray at the base can hold small items like jewelry or paper clips. Finally, you’ll love the soft matte finish; it adds a calming touch to this unique home accessory.
ELECTRONICS
mensjournal.com

Save Yourself Some Time and Energy With This Self-Cleaning Water Bottle

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Whether we are going to the gym or...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

How To Remove Scratches from Glasses (and Prevent Them in the First Place)

Table of Contents How To Remove Scratches How to Prevent Scratches Scratches on your glasses can be very annoying, regardless of whether you need opticals to see a few feet in front of you or you just wear shades while driving. That’s because even a small scratch can obstruct your view if it’s right in front of your eyes. Plus, scratches can damage the layers on sunglasses, reducing their effectiveness at blocking out UV rays. The lenses of most glasses are made from plastic, rather than actual glass. That’s because plastic is lighter and more shatter-resistant. The lenses also have coatings to enhance their...
INSTAGRAM
Real Simple

I Finally Found the Perfect Wool Blanket That Doesn't Scratch or Irritate My Sensitive Skin

As a Minnesotan of Scandinavian descent, I've gathered quite the collection of wool staples including hats, mittens, coats, sweaters, and socks. My family even has a bundle of wool blankets at my cabin in Northern Minnesota that have been passed down from previous generations. They're my favorite blankets to use in our central heatless cabin because they're thin, but they somehow provide more weight and warmth than any other blanket. Despite the fact that my wool sweaters, blankets, and winter accessories are the warmest and longest-lasting essentials I own, the scratchy materials tend to irritate my sensitive skin.
APPAREL
Gadget Flow

Sveeve smart nightstand has integrated sensors that monitor your indoor air quality

Ensure a healthy sleep environment with the Sveeve smart nightstand. This bedtime gadget boasts built-in sensor technology that monitors your bedroom’s air quality. In fact, the nightstand analyzes the data and presents it to you via the app in an understandable way. Even better, the small form factor affixes to your bed quickly and easily. It also provides space for storing essential items like your smartphone. What’s more, the surface is also a wireless charger. Otherwise, you can use the USB port to charge up. Moreover, with the interchangeable surface, you can change the style and color of the table to suit your tastes. Finally, with two styles—slide and clamp—this nightstand works with any bed. Finally, this gadget is made of recycled materials, supporting sustainability.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Soneha Cactus Shoes use completely eco-friendly, vegan, and cruelty-free materials

Introducing footwear that gives you all the benefits of leather without any of the harm: the Soneha Cactus Shoes. Made of vegan bio cactus leather, this stylish footwear is 100% cruelty-free! So you can feel good about your choice. With a durable, lightweight, and comfortable design, they also use no harmful toxins in the manufacturing process. Ethically made by artisans in India and Mexico, these humane shoes are ideal for mindful people who care about fashion as well as the world around them. The idea stemmed from creating footwear for the designer’s cousin who has Down syndrome and struggles to tie laces. That’s why this footwear has easy VELCRO closure. Finally, with recycled rubber soles, the Soneha shoes are comfortable to wear all day long.
APPAREL
arcamax.com

Do It Yourself or Not: Weatherproof a door

The Department of Energy tells us warm air leaking into your home during the summer and out of your home in the winter can waste a substantial portion of your energy dollars. You can save at least 10% on your energy bill by reducing those air leaks at the doors to your house, and it’s one of the easiest and least expensive projects you can do.
HOME & GARDEN
Gadget Flow

HUNN Denmark sustainable face towel is water resistant and saves water and electricity

Wash your face with something eco-friendly: the HUNN Denmark sustainable face towel. Made of JFA 360 recycled yarn, these towels are totally water resistant. What’s more, they also save on water and electricity. Made with an environmentally friendly manufacturing process, they also reduce your utility use and costs. Available in a set of three colors—Chocolate Therapy, Sun Kissed, and Coconut Wave—these towels work well for all skin types. While most face towels should be washed after each use, this antibacterial one uses CottPure5 technology that remains on it for more than 100 washes. Because they stay clean for so much longer than standard ones, you don’t have to wash them as often. So you can save up to 9,000 liters of water a year! Overall, the HUNN collection is antibacterial, sustainable, and skin-friendly.
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

Take the Work Out of Cleaning With a Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

When it comes to smart robot vacuums, the list of options has exploded in recent years. No longer out of financial grasp for many homeowners and renters, robot vacuums can turn daily or weekly floor cleaning into a hands-free, effortless task. If you’re looking for a way to increase your user experience and go even longer without having to tend to your robot vacuum, it’s time to upgrade to a self-emptying robot vacuum. A self-emptying robot vacuum differs from a traditional vacuum because it’s either sold with or can be paired with a large dustbin that can typically hold between 30-...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

A Great Electric Fireplace Will Heat and Class Up Any Room in Your House

An electric fireplace combines the warmth and visual splendor of a traditional fireplace with the convenience of a modern appliance. Visually, it’s a fireplace with flickering lights and/or logs to resemble the fire of a traditional fireplace. Then there’s a separate heating element that puts dry heat out through vents. Though there is something lost without the actual flames and cracks and pops, not having to deal with a chimney, and the associated heat loss, smoke or ash make electric fireplaces much easier to keep and use. But the best electric fireplace will offer more than the convenience of no clean-up. Because it...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
392
Followers
2K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy