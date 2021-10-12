CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore schools monitor student laptops for suicide signs

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE — Baltimore public schools are using software that alerts officials when a student using one of the system’s laptops might be considering suicide. Stacey Davis is the city schools coordinator of media and instructional technology. The Baltimore Sun quotes her as saying that GoGuardian’s Beacon software identified nine students as having a severe mental health crisis, and those students were later treated. But now the software is raising privacy and equity concerns. Two recent reports warn that such technology could be used for disciplinary purposes, unintentionally out LGBTQ students or monitor economically disadvantaged students more often since school laptops may be their only devices.

wtop.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cbslocal.com

Baltimore County Public Schools To Require High School Student Athletes Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Or Face Weekly Testing

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County student-athletes will soon have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing. “The data is just showing us that students athletes are believed to be at higher risk because they’re not masked during play,” said Gboyinde Onijala, BCPS Director of Communications and Community Outreach.
TOWSON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
CBS Baltimore

‘I Get Scared To Go To School’: Uptick In Violence In Baltimore County Schools Has Students Fearful & Parents Concerned

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a major uptick in violence in Baltimore County Schools. “I get scared to go to school,” said Baltimore County School student, Ileana Nazario. Videos from Dundalk High School are circulating online showing students fighting each other in the parking lot. “They tackle each other to the ground. They fistfight and bleeding everywhere,” said Nazario. And students like Ileana Nazario say it’s happening across the county. “Kids getting slammed into walls getting slammed into lockers. I just get sick and tired of it. It’s horrible, really horrible,” said Nazario. Wednesday, school leaders met with parents for a virtual town hall hoping to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Patriot Ledger

Gov. Baker signs bill expanding low-income students' access to school meals

Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday signed a new state law that focuses on students' access to free breakfast and lunch. The bill Baker signed requires schools where a majority of students come from low-income families to enroll in federal programs allowing them to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, with language allowing schools or districts to opt out in certain circumstances.
EDUCATION
CBS LA

Parents Keep Students Home To Protest Newsom’s State-Wide Vaccine Mandate For All Schoolchildren

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A number of parents kept their children home from public schools Monday morning in protest of the state-wide vaccination requirements announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month. Social media posts called for parents who disagree with the vaccine mandate for students to keep them home from school Monday in a state-wide protest. There does not appear to be a formal group behind the protest. “We have to stand up for our children, we have to stand up for our rights,” parent Armine Adamyan said. She was among a large contingent of parents protesting at an LAUSD district office,...
PROTESTS
baltimorefishbowl.com

Forest Kindergarten at the Waldorf School of Baltimore

It’s the first day of school and a brand new class of kindergarteners are seeing the Waldorf School of Baltimore’s newest classroom for the first time. Fourteen sets of wide, wonder-filled eyes take in the newly constructed space as they are warmly welcomed by their teachers, Ms. Lida Lawrence and Ms. Haley Snyder. In this classroom, students find a beautiful play kitchen (built by a loving grandparent), open ended play materials, child-sized stools, and new wooden tables ready for snack time and art projects. No one can deny this is a beautiful space to learn. There is, however, one thing noticeably missing: this classroom has no walls.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Mental Health#Software#The Baltimore Sun#Beacon#Lgbtq
westrivereagle.com

Dupree School Suicide Prevention

September was National Suicide Prevention Month. The news and the local newspapers have done articles and press releases on the staggering numbers of suicide issues in South Dakota, as well as the stats for the nation. Dupree School and other programs have hung posters, held walks, and passed out lots...
EDUCATION
foxillinois.com

Students to march for suicide awareness

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Students at the U of I will be marching to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health during the homecoming weekend. Students and other Champaign-Urbana community members will be taking part in a walk to let those going through mental health struggles know they are not alone.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Journal & Topics

D34 Students Sign I-Beam In Westbrook School Addition

Westbrook School students signed a central I-beam and watched as it was hoisted into place by a crane as part of a new addition to the school late last month. “Their signatures may not be visible but they will be part of the school forever!” Cathy Kedjidjian, Dist. 34 director of communications & strategic planning, said.
GLENVIEW, IL
TheDailyBeast

Parents Sneaking CO2 Monitors Into Schools to Check Ventilation

In what some might see as extreme paranoia and others as COVID-era pragmatism, some U.S. parents are sending their kids to school with carbon dioxide monitors to ensure proper ventilation, according to The New York Times. Some of the people interviewed by the Times said that many classrooms show low levels of CO2, which means proper ventilation could keep kids safe from COVID, while high traffic areas like lunch rooms fare far worse. The move to patrol CO2 levels in schools even has its own hashtag #CovidCO2 where parents can share tips on how to check up on whether schools are following the rules. The Centers for Disease Controls recommends that indoor CO2 levels stay below 800 p.p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
BBC

NI Education: £100,000 to be spent on CO2 monitors for schools

The Department of Education (DE) is to spend £100,000 on 1,000 carbon dioxide monitors to be used by school maintenance staff. A wider purchase of 10,000 monitors for schools depends on extra funding in the October monitoring round. Portable monitors can be used to identify areas where more ventilation is...
EDUCATION
NBC Los Angeles

120 Laptops Distributed To LA Students, Families for Digital Inclusion Week

For National Digital Inclusion Week, which concludes today, Mayor Eric Garcetti distributed Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots to South Los Angeles students and their families. “Nothing should stand between our young people and access to resources, opportunities and a stellar education,'' Garcetti said Friday. “In Los Angeles, we're committed to closing the digital divide and ensuring that all Angelenos have reliable internet service.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Newsom signs bill to require ethnic studies for California high school students

SACRAMENTO — High school students in California will be required to learn about the contributions and oppression of people of color in America, under a measure Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Friday. AB101 by Assembly Member Jose Medina, D-Riverside, adds a one-semester ethnic studies course to the state’s high school graduation...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alliance Review

Mount Union students launch laptop effort to boost Alliance students

ALLIANCE — University of Mount Union’s student-run organization Enactus is kicking off its fall semester with a service project. Each academic year, student members identify a need in the Alliance area and determine how they can best use their resources to give back to the community. This year’s project, called...
ALLIANCE, OH
11Alive

Teachers, students at over a dozen Atlanta schools to receive free laptops

ATLANTA — Teachers and students at over a dozen Atlanta schools are set to receive free laptops, Atlanta Public Schools said in a statement. It's part of the school district's participation in Verizon Innovative Learning Schools, according to a statement from the school system. The initiative, which is spearheaded by the wireless network operator, aims to equip educators and students at select schools with a device, Verizon's website states.
ATLANTA, GA
Laredo Morning Times

Laptops awarded to Laredo public charter school

Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages donated 100 new laptops to the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo-MCIL (501c3 nonprofit organization) to benefit children and teenagers within the most vulnerable and financially challenged members of the Webb and Zapata communities, including but not limited to at-risk students and English language learners. The...
LAREDO, TX
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County student-athletes must get COVID-19 vaccine by November

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools will require full COVID-19 vaccination for any high school student participating in winter and spring sports this school year. Proof of full vaccination will be required starting Nov. 24, the district announced Wednesday. The district said students who are unwilling to be vaccinated,...
TOWSON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy