Beatles, ‘Let It Be Special Edition (Super Deluxe)': Album Review

(CD & Blu-Ray - Apple / Capitol #0713869) The Beatles intended the album that became Let It Be as a back-to-basics move, deciding to hunker down with a bunch of rockers they could play live -- to get back where they once belonged, as it were. Things didn't go so easily. The group decided that they'd document the entire process of recording and rehearsing on film, culminating in a live performance at the end of the proceedings. They headed to Twickenham Film Studios in January 1969, finding their new accommodations not nearly as hospitable as their home at Abbey Road. The loose nature of the sessions combined with inner-band tensions made for a rocky road, one that got a little smoother once they decided to move to the fledgling Apple Studio and abandon their plans for a public performance. The Beatles did wind up giving a concert, but it was a surprise gig held on the rooftop of Apple at the end of the sessions, an event that gave the film a dramatic conclusion.

