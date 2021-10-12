Beatles, ‘Let It Be Special Edition (Super Deluxe)': Album Review
Even if you don't know anything about Let It Be's messy history, one listen to the Beatles' penultimately recorded, last-released album reveals that something just isn't right with the once-fab band. The abbreviated nature of some of the songs, the tossed-off casualness of others – this doesn't sound much like the group behind the meticulously assembled Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and the separate-but-still-together White Album.mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0