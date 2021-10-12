Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel Have Ended Their Feud, According to Johnson

Dwayne Johnson spoke about the feud between him and Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel, confirming that they have settled it. In a conversation with Vanity Fair, Johnson shared details about the friction these two stars had for one another. Johnson joined the franchise in Fast Five and the franchise skyrocketed from there in terms of box office and popularity. Eventually, Johnson and Jason Statham got their own spinoff series within the Fast & Furious world, Hobbs & Shaw. In the interview, Dwayne Johnson spoke about how an Instagram post he shared led to a meeting between him and Vin Diesel where they agreed to bury the hatchet.