To anyone who is currently working in the food service industry, THANK YOU. You keep the majority of our community fed, and even though some customers forget their manners, you're very much appreciated for the work that you do. That includes the staff at Cotton Patch Café here in Tyler which I visited this past weekend. Just after being seated with my wife we were informed about a new 5% charge to every bill, this temporary decision was made instead of raising menu prices.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO