Ice Scream 5 Friends: Mike’s Adventures, the latest arcade horror fantasy game in the Ice Scream series made by the Europe-based Keplerian Studio has been released earlier this month. The new game marks the fifth installment in the long-running Ice-Scream series. Ice Scream 5 Friends: Mike’s Adventures revolves around small puzzle elements that can be solved using the hints available in the surrounding environment. If you are new to this game, we have compiled a guide of essential beginners tips that will come in handy as you progress through Ice Scream 5 Friends: Mike’s Adventures.

