Tyler, TX

Handsome Dogs Like Dusty Deserve Someone Special Like You

By Lucky Larry
107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every dog on the land deserves someone special. After all, they have nothing but love for you and it's unconditional 100% of the time. Meet Dusty. Dusty is a shepherd mix that is five years old and weighs about seventy pounds. When it comes to being loyal with lots of love to give he's no exception, however, he is a little partial though. Dusty prefers the company of men, it's not that he doesn't like the ladies, he's just more comfortable around them and he really enjoys being a ride-along buddy with his owner.

