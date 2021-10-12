CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Pennington Hill man caught hiding in loft

nolangroupmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurel Sheriff's Deputy Dylan Messer along with Deputy Dustin Saylor arrested Cecil Henson age 57 of Pennington Hill Rd., Manchester on Monday afternoon October 11, 2021 at approximately 3:35 PM. The arrest occurred off Hazel Patch Road, approximately 6 miles north of London after deputies developed information on the whereabouts of a wanted subject. When deputies arrived at the scene they located the suspect hiding in the loft of a shed there and found the subject in possession of a clear glass pipe with residue on it. In addition, it was determined that this subject was a parole violator with an outstanding warrant. Cecil Henson was charged with fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, this subject was charged on a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision regarding a conviction in Bullitt County Circuit Court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; tampering with physical evidence. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.

