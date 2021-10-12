Holocaust survivor and ‘Happiest Man on Earth’ author dead at age 101

Thousands of children of modern slavery victims are being profoundly let down by the authorities in the UK, a report has found.Crisis charity Hestia said children who went on to suffer stark intergenerational trauma were being “overlooked, misunderstood, and forgotten” by public agencies.Researchers, who looked at the experiences of mothers who are modern slavery survivors and their children who are being supported by Hestia, found there are at least 5,000 children of modern slavery victims in the UK. Many of the children were born as a by-product of rape and sexual exploitation, or were present when their mothers were sexually...

