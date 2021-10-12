Holocaust survivor and ‘Happiest Man on Earth’ author dead at age 101
Despite experiencing the worst of humanity, centenarian author and Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku managed to live a joy-filled life. Jaku passed away Tuesday at age 101. “Having survived the Holocaust, Eddie chose to make his life a testimony of how hope and love can triumph over despair and hate,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday of the German-born Jaku, who moved to Australia in 1950 after being rescued by allied soldiers, the Daily Mail reported.nypost.com
