Holocaust survivor and ‘Happiest Man on Earth’ author dead at age 101

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite experiencing the worst of humanity, centenarian author and Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku managed to live a joy-filled life. Jaku passed away Tuesday at age 101. “Having survived the Holocaust, Eddie chose to make his life a testimony of how hope and love can triumph over despair and hate,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday of the German-born Jaku, who moved to Australia in 1950 after being rescued by allied soldiers, the Daily Mail reported.

nypost.com

