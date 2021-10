Pernille Teisbaek’s latest collection for Mango is here. We can blame our obsession for Scandinavian style sensibilities on Pernille Teisbaek—and now we can take a page from her playbook thanks to her new collection with Mango. The Nordic stylist, creative director, and Instagram it girl has collaborated with the Barcelona-based retailer once again, this time on a collection that brings her go-to pieces to the forefront. Anyone who follows the mom-of-three will be familiar with her love of slouchy suiting and clean minimalist basics with an elevated and elegant twist. As such, the line offers 20 pieces created from sustainable fabrics which can be worn season after season and to any occasion. Take a sneak peek below and shop it online now.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO