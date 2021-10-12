CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana’s COVID-19 vaccination pace falls to lowest level

By TOM DAVIES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1LjW_0cPA7iYU00
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters during the Indiana Technology and Innovation Association conference in Fishers, Ind., on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Holcomb said he had not yet decided whether to appeal a court decision against his lawsuit challenging the expanded power state legislators gave themselves to intervene during public health emergencies. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s pace of COVID-19 vaccination shots has fallen to its lowest level since the shots became available last winter.

The state health department’s tracking shows Indiana giving about 6,000 shots a day through last week — about half the rate from early September. The state continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate, and Indiana’s pandemic death toll has topped 16,000 people.

Indiana peaked averaging more than 50,000 shots a day in April as the COVID-19 vaccines became widely available. That declined until early summer when more people began getting the jabs at the same time that health officials blamed the more contagious delta variant for a steep jump in the state’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Dr. Richard Feldman, who was state health commissioner under Democratic Gov. Frank O’Bannon, said he was concerned that the falling vaccination pace will leave too few people immunized, allowing COVID-19 to “smolder and smolder and smolder” through the population.

“I think a lot of people have just moved on, they’re tired of it,” Feldman said Tuesday. “I just don’t understand that reasoning.”

Indiana has consistently trailed the national vaccination rates, ranking 14th lowest in the country with 49% of all residents fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national rate stands at 56.4%.

Indiana hospitals were treating 1,729 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, according to the state health department. That is down about one-third from the latest surge’s peak four weeks ago but about 450% higher than before the surge started in July.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of deaths is about 30 a day, compared to about 40 a day in mid- and late-September and July’s low of fewer than five. Indiana passed the 16,000 mark in pandemic deaths in recent days, with the health department having recorded 16,109 deaths involving confirmed or presumed COVID-19 infections.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb hasn’t participated in a state COVID-19 news briefing since late March soon after he announced he would let the statewide mask mandate expire even as he has continued renewing the state’s public health emergency that now extends until Oct. 31.

Holcomb said he continues to talk about the pandemic every day and urging vaccinations as the best way to prevent hospitalizations and deaths.

“We’ll continue to lean into making sure that those resources are readily accessible, easy to access, and we try to be as persuasive as we can,” Holcomb said Friday. “If people don’t want to take the vaccine, then that’s their right.”

Feldman said he was worried that another surge was possible as the weather turns colder and people are spending more time indoors at a time when face mask usage has noticeably declined.

It will be up to businesses to push greater vaccinations as political opposition among conservatives prevents state officials from mandating any safeguards “or really press individuals to try to do the right thing,” Feldman said.

“I mean they say it once in a while, but it’s not a priority,” Feldman said. “And it’s not politically feasible right now in this climate.”

Comments / 59

Jb Fortner
7d ago

when is Indianas governor going to follow in Texas governor banning the mandate against requiring vaccines and or covid test for all employees more States need to be like Texas Texas has just got the only Governor that's got the balls to do it the first

Reply(6)
41
garland thomas
7d ago

I know🤔 something just ain’t right about this whole ordeal‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ they all can go straight to hell🔥 as far as I’m concerned🎯💯🤬

Reply(1)
31
Mo
7d ago

Our county health nurse says the numbers are a lie (as she is solely responsible for data entry in this county)!!!! She said we haven't had any cases of covid and we have no new cases of covid! Then she said, "I don't know where these numbers are coming from!"

Reply(5)
21
Related
The Associated Press

Vast majority of Maine paramedics vaccinated for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The vast majority of paramedics in Maine have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in advance of a mandate that goes into effect later this month. The Maine Emergency Medical Services Board expressed concern in August that the mandate could lead to a staffing crunch at public safety agencies. The board gave workers two extra weeks to comply with the mandate at the time.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Hearings set in WVa on water company rate hike requests

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Public Service Commission is holding public hearings starting later this month to gather comment on rate increases requested by West Virginia American Water Co. The company seeks increased water rates and charges of approximately $40.4 million annually, a 26.1% increase, for some 167,000...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
The Associated Press

Steam Logistics to expand operations in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have announced that Steam Logistics will expand its existing operations in downtown Chattanooga, investing $6.8 million and creating more than 400 new jobs. According to a news release Tuesday, the Chattanooga-based logistics business will expand its historic John Ross building. The company provides integrated...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

619K+
Followers
333K+
Post
288M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy