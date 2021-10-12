PREVIEW: Three Game Road Trip Hits Final Stop as Hartford Take On Loudoun

HARTFORD ATHLETIC (9-14-4) at LOUDOUN UNITED FC (4-19-3) Date: Wednesday, October 13th. Hartford Athletic lost a wild match to Charleston Battery on Sunday afternoon, 4-3. Down 3-1 in the second half, midfielder and team captain Danny Barrera was given his second Yellow Card in the 58th minute. Charleston would add a fourth goal a few minutes later, but Hartford scored twice in the final ten minutes of the game to pull within striking distance. Unfortunately in the final 5 mintues of stoppage time, Hartford were unable to find a goal and were eliminated from playoff contention.