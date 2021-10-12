CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREVIEW: Three Game Road Trip Hits Final Stop as Hartford Take On Loudoun

By Hartford Athletic
hartfordathletic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD ATHLETIC (9-14-4) at LOUDOUN UNITED FC (4-19-3) Date: Wednesday, October 13th. Hartford Athletic lost a wild match to Charleston Battery on Sunday afternoon, 4-3. Down 3-1 in the second half, midfielder and team captain Danny Barrera was given his second Yellow Card in the 58th minute. Charleston would add a fourth goal a few minutes later, but Hartford scored twice in the final ten minutes of the game to pull within striking distance. Unfortunately in the final 5 mintues of stoppage time, Hartford were unable to find a goal and were eliminated from playoff contention.

www.hartfordathletic.com

newyorkredbulls.com

Match Preview: NYRB II Hosts Loudoun United FC in 2021 Home Finale

HARRISON, N.J. (October 19, 2021) – New York Red Bulls II (5-17-7, 22 points) will host Loudoun United FC (4-21-3, 15 points) on Wednesday, October 20, marking the final home match of the 2021 season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, with coverage available on ESPN+. New York will...
MLS
hartfordathletic.com

Ash Apollon Named to the USL Championship Team of the Week

Defender Ash Apollon has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week after his performances in two wins over Loudoun United FC last week. Ash delivered an assist to Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. in a 3-2 win on Wednesday night and won 13 of 16 duels, 15 recoveries, and completed 33 of 45 passes over two matches.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Preview: Toronto FC travel to Miami for penultimate road trip

TORONTO, Ont. - With very little to play for in 2021, the Reds will have to find moral victories in their remaining matchups. On Wednesday night, as TFC travel to Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium, the Reds will be looking for their first win of 2021 against Inter Miami. Kick-off is...
MLS

