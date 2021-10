This might be the coolest idea I’ve seen in a while. Power of Music (POM) is a new dating app that matches users to each other based on their music tastes. The way it works is once a user signs up and creates a profile, they are asked to log in to either their Apple Music account or their Spotify account. Once the app has access to the music you listen to most, it runs an algorithm to see who has a compatible music taste as you. Input Magazine says the app also asks people to give their emotional responses to certain music.

